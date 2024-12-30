US expected to unveil $1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of Trump transition

The United States is set to announce another large military assistance package worth $1.25 billion for Ukraine, according to US officials. The move comes as the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden is shuffling to expedite any possible aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

American officials indicated that the aid package will include a variety of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, along with Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm- artillery rounds, according to the Associated Press.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Joe Biden meets with US President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. Trump thanked Biden for pledging a smooth transfer of power as the victorious Republican made a historic return visit to the White House on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Advertisement

The announcement is expected on Monday, as the US seeks to bolster Ukraine’s defenses amid a recent surge in Russian attacks targeting its power infrastructure. Ukrainian forces have successfully intercepted a majority of the incoming missiles and drones, but severe damage has been sustained in several areas of the country. The front line remains intense, particularly around the Kursk border region, where Russian troops, including thousands from North Korea, are engaged in efforts to reclaim territory lost to Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Trump Triumph, Assad Fall, Olympic Joy: Key Events in 2024 AFP looks back at the major stories that made the headlines.

As part of this push, senior defense officials have acknowledged that while military support will continue until Biden leaves office, there may still be unallocated funds available for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Pentagon also noted approximately $1.2 billion remains in longer-term funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which supports contracts for weapons that may take longer to deliver. If finalized, this new aid will bring total US security assistance to Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s invasion in February 2022 to over $64 billion.

Advertisement

Concerns are mounting among US and European leaders regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s approach to the war in Ukraine. Trump has said he would end the invasion within “24 hours” of taking office and emphasized the need for both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to be “ready for an agreement.”

But many worry that his relationship with Putin could lead to a deal unfavorable to Ukraine. There are fears that Trump may not fully support the military funding approved by Congress, potentially jeopardizing Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing hostilities.

The aid in this new package will be delivered under the presidential drawdown authority, allowing the Pentagon to quickly transfer weapons directly from US stockpiles to Ukraine. This mechanism enables rapid deployment of military assistance without the delays associated with procurement processes.

Advertisement

Following this latest package, the remaining amount available for future assistance will be approximately $4.35 billion. As Trump prepares to take office, leaders on both sides of the aisle are urging him to maintain strong support for Ukraine and avoid any actions that could undermine its sovereignty.

If finalized, this new aid will bring total US security assistance to Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s invasion in February 2022 to over $64 billion.

Poland ready to boost electricity exports to Ukraine after Slovakia threatens cuts

Poland is prepared to increase electricity exports to Ukraine if Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico follows through on his recent threat to cut off backup power supplies to the war-torn country. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has come under devastating attacks from Russian forces this year, whose aim is to cripple the country’s power grid to weaken the people’s resolve.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) prior to their talks in Moscow on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

A senior Polish official stated on Sunday that the government stands ready to enhance domestic power production to compensate for any imbalances in Ukraine’s already strained energy system, should Slovakia halt its electricity deliveries, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Fico announced on December 27 that Slovakia would stop supplying electricity that Ukraine urgently needs during network outages, if necessary. The decision appears to be a reaction to Ukraine’s announcement that it will cease transiting Russian gas starting in 2025.

The current agreement allowing for Russian gas transit through Ukraine is set to expire on December 31. While many EU countries have moved away from Russian energy reliance, Slovakia continues to depend heavily on Russian gas imports, complicating the EU’s efforts to reduce its energy ties with Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously voiced concerns over Fico’s stance, suggesting it aligns with Russian interests and undermines regional solidarity. He has indicated that while he will not allow gas benefiting the Kremlin’s war efforts to transit through Ukraine, he remains open to transporting fuel from alternative sources if requested by the European Commission.

Russia promises retaliation after Telegram blocked in EU

Russian officials announced on Sunday their intention to retaliate following the blockage of its state media channels on the messaging platform Telegram in several EU countries. Major Russian outlets such as RIA Novosti, Rossiya 1, Pervyi Kanal, NTV, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta were reportedly inaccessible in the app in several countries, including France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Advertisement

This photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows the mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by AFP)

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the action as “an act of censorship,” with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stating, “The systematic cleansing of all undesirable sources of information from the information space continues.” She criticized what she described as a “constant campaign of repression against Russian media in nearly all European Union countries,” asserting that “these attacks and similar ones against our media will not remain unanswered.”

The EU had previously banned Russian state media like Ria Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta from being distributed in the bloc, charging them with disseminating propaganda. Neither Telegram nor EU officials have commented on the recent restrictions at this time.

Advertisement

NATO previously expressed concerns over a rise in suspected Russian hybrid attacks that could lead to “substantial” casualties. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid, and Cyber Affairs James Appathurai highlighted that these unconventional threats have increased significantly since the onset of the war in Ukraine.

He said there is a “real prospect” an unconventional attack by Russia against NATO, adding that allies must be clearer among themselves and with Moscow about what level of grey zone hostilities could trigger an allied response, including the use of military force. He emphasized the need for clearer communication among NATO allies regarding what level of aggression would warrant a military response, underscoring the growing complexity of security challenges posed by Russia.