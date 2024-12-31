A Ukrainian drone attack in western Russia caused a fuel spill and fire at an oil depot, a Russian regional governor said Tuesday.

Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Russia’s Smolensk region – which borders Ukraine – said that Russian air defense systems had “suppressed an attack by Ukrainian” drones in the Yartsevo district.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and a fire started in the fuel and lubricants,” Anokhin wrote on social media early Tuesday.

He added that rescue services were still at work, and that there was “no threat” to residential buildings around the area.

Advertisement

Russia’s defense ministry reported Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian UAVs were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over the Smolensk region.

Kyiv has struck several Russian energy facilities throughout the nearly three-year conflict, calling the hits fair retaliation for Moscow’s large-scale attacks on its own electricity grid.

Russia’s border regions are frequently targeted by Ukrainian aerial attacks, and both sides have escalated their bombardments over the last few months.

Tuesday’s drone attack came a day after Russia and Ukraine swapped more than 300 prisoners of war in an operation brokered by the United Arab Emirates ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Other Topics of Interest Solo Warriors: Incredible Frontline Feats by Ukrainian Forces Personnel Ukrainian forces continue to defy the odds and make history with remarkable solo missions, from a sniper’s record shot to a drone operator’s deadly precision.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – one of the few areas of cooperation.