Russia’s gas transit to Europe via Ukraine stopped on Wednesday, Moscow and Kyiv said, ending a decades-long arrangement and marking the latest casualty of the war between the neighbours.

Russian gas has been supplied to Europe via pipelines crossing Ukraine since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991 in an arrangement that earned revenues for Moscow from the gas and for Kyiv from the transit fees.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The latest transit contract expired on Wednesday, with Ukraine opting not to extend the deal following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Kyiv hailed the end of Russian gas transit as a “historic event,” and said it would deal a blow to Russia’s finances and its war machine.

But Moscow casts it as Ukraine shooting itself in the foot and frustrating its partners in eastern Europe that rely on Russian supplies.

Advertisement

Slovakia, one of those countries, has slammed the move, but it has been welcomed by others inside the EU, including Poland.

Russian gas accounted for less than 10 percent of the European Union’s gas imports in 2023 -- down from more than 40 percent before the war.

But some of the bloc’s eastern members are still heavily reliant on Russian imports.

- ‘Historic event’ -

“We have stopped the transit of Russian gas,” Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it “a historical event.”

“Russia is losing its markets, it will suffer financial losses,” he added.

Other Topics of Interest Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought There’s no time lost as 2025, with all its unfolding elements, takes shape before our eyes.

Russia’s Gazprom energy giant said in a separate statement that “Russian gas has not been supplied for transit via Ukraine since 8:00 am (0500 GMT)”.

It said it had lost the “technical and legal right” to ship its gas across Ukraine to Europe.

European natural gas prices climbed above 50 euros ($51.78) per megawatt hour for the first time in over a year on Tuesday as buyers in Eastern Europe braced for the halt in supplies.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico blasted the move on Wednesday, warning it would be Europe that pays the price.

Advertisement

“Halting gas transit via Ukraine will have a drastic impact on us all in the EU but not on the Russian Federation,” Fico said in a video message on Facebook.

Fico has pushed EU and NATO member Slovakia closer to the Kremlin since returning to power in 2023.

Poland, which does not import Russian gas and is one of Kyiv’s most vocal backers, welcomed the move.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said it marked “a new victory after NATO enlargement to Finland and Sweden,” in a post on X.

Hungary is set to be largely unaffected by the move, as it receives most of its Russian gas via the Black Sea pipeline, an alternative route that bypasses Ukraine by running via Turkey and up through the Balkans.

Brussels has downplayed the impact the loss of Russian gas supply will have on the 27-member bloc.

“The Commission has been working for more than a year specifically on preparing for a scenario without Russian gas transiting via Ukraine,” it told AFP on Tuesday.

Kyiv has railed against countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas amid the invasion, accusing them of funding Russia’s invasion.

Energy revenues are crucial to Russia’s government finances.

Facing Western sanctions and pressure to cut purchases, Moscow has reorientated its lucrative exports away from the West towards Asia.

Advertisement

In a separate dispute over payments, Gazprom also said it would halt gas supplies to Moldova on Wednesday and Chisinau has introduced a state of emergency over possible power supplies.

Russia supplies Moldova with gas piped to the breakaway region of Transnistria, backed by Russia.

The country gets most of its electricity from a power station based in Transnistria that uses Russian gas.