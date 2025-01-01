Ukrainian Marines have successfully repelled a Russian assault on their positions, destroying three armored vehicles and inflicting losses on Russian infantry, according to a report by the Ukrainian Naval Forces on Facebook.

“We are repelling the assault of the Russian occupiers and destroying their equipment,” reads the caption accompanying a video released by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the time or location of the footage.

Intelligence reports tracked the movement of Russian armored vehicles toward Ukrainian Navy infantry positions, though the specific location of the clashes is not disclosed.

Advertisement

During the advance, one Russian armored vehicle was destroyed by a minefield, but the infantry managed to evacuate.

Another Russian vehicle was also hit by a mine and advanced toward the site of the first vehicle’s destruction. These armored vehicles, along with other equipment, became targets for Ukrainian FPV drone operators.

At the same time, Russian infantrymen were pursued by air bombers—multicopters carrying heavy bombs. The video shows several Russian soldiers lying on the ground after dropping ammunition.

The Ukrainian Navy reports that, as a result of the failed assault, the Russians lost an infantry unit, though the exact number of casualties is not specified.

Other Topics of Interest From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds Servicemen interviewed by AFP suggested that systemic changes in military culture -- and leadership -- could help deter desertions.

“The occupiers didn’t even have time to fire a single shot before they were sent to meet their predecessors in hell,” the report reads.

Ukraine, grappling with a persistent personnel shortage within its forces, is intensifying its use of various types of drones on the battlefield.

On Dec. 31, 2024, Ukrainian special operators achieved a historic first by downing a manned aircraft using a long-range robotic boat off Crimea’s western coast during the early hours.

Night footage from an onboard camera captured a Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drone navigating through rough seas at high speed while under fire from at least two Russian Mi-8 helicopters circling overhead.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) released the combat footage, revealing that the engagement took place near Cape Tarkhankut, located at the westernmost point of Russian-occupied Crimea. Another drone can be seen evading Russian machine gun fire amid splashes from near-miss shots.

According to HUR, the drones fired multiple R-73 SeeDragon missiles – a Soviet-era air-to-air missile modified by Ukraine for maritime targets – successfully downing one Mi-8 helicopter and damaging a second, which then retreated. HUR later shared a recording allegedly from one of the Russian pilots, confirming that they were hit by one of the sea-launched anti-aircraft missiles.