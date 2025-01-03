In a move straight out of “The Grinch,” children in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine are prohibited from singing carols or mentioning “Santa Claus,” Ukrainian partisans from the National Resistance Center claim.

The partisans reported that the move is a measure to prevent the spread of Western culture.

According to the National Resistance Center, before the ban, “cultural brigades” from Russia gave concerts to children in the occupied territories where children were exposed to cultural characters from American cartoons who were depicted as criminals – particularly Santa Claus.

While Old Saint Nick is banned in the occupied territories, a somewhat similar, albeit less jolly figure, Grandfather Frost, and his granddaughter, Snowmaiden – are permitted in the celebration of Christmas – which is set as Jan. 7 by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) transitioned to the Revised Julian Calendar in 2023 bringing their celebration of Christmas to Dec. 25, where it is celebrated in many other parts of the world.