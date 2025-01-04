Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.

ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers) according to publicly available data.

“Air defense systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones,” the Russian defense forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia following the entry of North Korean soldiers fighting on the Russian side into the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Moscow responded by attacking Ukraine with its new hypersonic missile.

AFP
