A majority of Ukrainian respondents asked opposed ceding any land captured by Russia in exchange for peace, a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) survey shared on Tuesday found.

The opinion survey, used a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian Government.

“The question about the general readiness for territorial concessions was asked to 985 respondents,” KIIS wrote

KIIS last asked about the population’s readiness to make territorial concessions to achieve peace and preserve independence in early October.

As of the beginning of October, despite all the difficult circumstances, the majority of Ukrainians – 58% – opposed any territorial concessions.

But in December 2024, the figure decreased to 51%, according to the sociological center.

“If the situation did not actually change between May and early October 2024, then between early October and December there was an increase from 32% to 38% in the share of those who are generally ready for certain territorial concessions,” KIIS wrote.

That number has tripled since the beginning of the war, when 10% were in favor of giving up some territory.

Meanwhile, 50% of Ukrainians can be classified as consistent or rather consistent optimists despite the stress of full-scale invasion, according to KIIS.