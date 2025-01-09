Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s state-owned Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility near Engels, Saratov Oblast on the night of January 7 to 8.
- Ukrainian forces struck a command post of the Russian 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA) (Southern Military District [SMD]) on January 8 in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast.
- Russian forces advanced in Kursk Oblast, in Toretsk, and near Kurakhove.
- Russian forces are increasingly using drones attached to fiber optic cables in Ukraine.
Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, Angelica Evans, and Frederick W. Kagan.
