Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s state-owned Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility near Engels, Saratov Oblast on the night of January 7 to 8.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a command post of the Russian 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA) (Southern Military District [SMD]) on January 8 in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian forces advanced in Kursk Oblast, in Toretsk, and near Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces are increasingly using drones attached to fiber optic cables in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, Angelica Evans, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin: Russia Has Advantages in Ukraine but Faces Major Challenges War in Ukraine
Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin: Russia Has Advantages in Ukraine but Faces Major Challenges
By Kyiv Post
14m ago
EU Ready to Lead Ukraine Support ‘If US Not Willing’: Kallas War in Ukraine
EU Ready to Lead Ukraine Support ‘If US Not Willing’: Kallas
By AFP
30m ago
Ukraine in the EU: Could Poland’s EU Council Presidency Be Yanukovych’s Nightmare? Poland
ANALYSIS: Ukraine in the EU: Could Poland’s EU Council Presidency Be Yanukovych’s Nightmare?
By Michał Kujawski
1h ago
Belarus Begins Territorial Defense Training Near Ukrainian Border War in Ukraine
Belarus Begins Territorial Defense Training Near Ukrainian Border
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Attempts to Appease and Engage the Aggressor’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 9
Next » Ukraine Allies to Hold Last Defence Meet Before Trump Takes Office