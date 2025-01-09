The death toll from Russia’s air strike on Zaporizhzhia stood at 13 civilians on Wednesday, with Ukrainian officials calling it one of the deadliest air attacks for weeks since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks and renewed calls for the world to rally around Ukraine and bring about a “lasting peace.” JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” Zelensky wrote. “This again demonstrates what Russia really wants. They want only war and only victims.” A video posted to the president’s social media pages showed casualties lying on the streets, covered with debris. The guided-bomb attack wounded at least 30 other people, regional governor Ivan Federov said. Advertisement

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. It was a deliberate strike on the city.



As of now, dozens of people are reported wounded. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Tragically, we know of 13 people killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones.… pic.twitter.com/9FiuaqqsZ3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 8, 2025

AFP reported that four people in the regional capital were trapped under the debris of a house that was hit by shelling. Two were pulled from the rubble, while the other two were found dead, the French news agency quoted the governor as saying. "The Russians conducted two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Zaporizhzhia. They exploded among crowds of people," the Interior Ministry said in a statement. A separate Russian strike the same day killed two people in the village of Stepnogirsk, about 30 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhia, parts of which Moscow claims to have annexed in 2022. Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 7, 2025 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War. The governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busagrin, reported on social media that a large fire was spreading at an "industrial enterprise that was attacked by drones" and called for a state of emergency. He said that two firefighters were killed in the blaze. "History proves that it is always the people who pay for the historic mistakes of politicians," says Ukrainian Embassy in Bratislava The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia has expressed outrage that a delegation of Slovakian parliamentarians intends again to visit Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing the embassy in Bratislava. Wednesday's announcement that a group of far-right Slovakian representatives, led by deputy speaker and leader of the nationalist SNS party Andrej Danko, intends to meet with leadership in the Kremlin comes just a few weeks after Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, controversially met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin just before the holidays. "The embassy and the Ukrainian side strongly protest these intentions and once again call for there to be no contact with the criminal regime in Moscow, as such steps contribute to the legitimization of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Kyiv's mission in Bratislava wrote, calling on the politicians to abandon their "attempts to appease and engage with the aggressor to serve their own political and mercantile interests." Fico recently railed against the joint decision of Kyiv and Moscow to discontinue the transit of natural gas via Ukraine, which went into effect at the beginning of this year. The stated goal of Fico's December 2024 meeting with Putin was to secure energy solutions for his country during the impending, indefinite shutdown.

💰Slovakia's latest scandal: PM Robert Fico vanished after his Moscow trip, but his social media video blaming Ukraine for halting Russian gas helped reveal his location—a €5,740/night luxury suite at Capella Hotel Hanoi, Vietnam. For context, his monthly salary is €11,200. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qMZHnns3sp — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) January 4, 2025