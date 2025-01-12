Syria received 500 tons of flour as a UN humanitarian aid for the first time since Bashar al-Assad fled Syria and the new government was established.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitaliy Koval, the government’s press release wrote on Saturday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The flour was delivered under the Grain from Ukraine initiative, established after Russia’s invasion in 2022 by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and coordinated with the United Nation’s World Food Programme.

Under the UN’s green light, Ukraine’s agricultural business can send their grain and grain products to countries suffering from hunger, purchased by the countries participating in the project.

Advertisement

The initiative is financed by more than 30 countries and international organisations, according to the information on the website of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

‘Today, our dedicated efforts focus on supporting the Syrian people, who have endured decades of suffering under two regimes simultaneously—Assad’s and Putin’s,” the press release quoted Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha.

Ukraine is willing to scale the initiative to other products, not merely grain products, turning from “Grain from Ukraine” to “Food from Ukraine”.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Decorates Russian Soldier in Hand-to-Hand Combat Video Putin awarded Corporal Andrei Grigoryev the Hero of Russia medal after a widely posted video showed him violently killing a Ukrainian opponent in hand-to-hand combat.

Under Grain from Ukraine, Ukraine also supplied sunflower oil to Mozambique. The government plans to supply an additional 416 tonnes of oil to the country in early February.

Also, 73.4 tons of oil and 970.5 tons of flour will be delivered to Djibouti by the end of January and 453 tons of sunflower oil will soon be shipped to Tanzania, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitaliy Koval said.

Since the beginning of the initiative, Ukraine has sent more than 170,000 tonnes of wheat to Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan and Kenya, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.