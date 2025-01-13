Ukrainian forces continue to deliver precision strikes on Russian command posts in the Donetsk region, disrupting logistics and operational planning. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that these targeted attacks are adversely impacting Russian efforts to coordinate and advance westward in the region.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Ukrainian forces struck the command post of Russia’s 2nd Combined Arms Army in Novohradivka. Similar strikes earlier in the week targeted Russian positions in the occupied cities of Khartsyzsk and Svitlodarsk.

According to ISW, Russia’s 2nd Army Corps is leading operations south of Pokrovsk, the 3rd Army Corps is active near Chasiv Yar, and the 8th Army oversees operations near Kurakhove.

The Ukrainian strikes are hindering Russia’s ability to organize and execute logistics and planning, which could impact future operations in the western Donetsk region.

Despite these disruptions, Russian forces are reportedly making incremental advances in the Donbas region, including areas around Pokrovsk and nearby villages such as Yantarne, Novovasylivka, and Elizavetivka.

Russian forces are concentrating their offensive efforts near Kurakhove - a city hailed by Moscow as an “important logistics hub.”

Russian authorities announced on Monday, Jan. 6, that they had fully taken control of Kurakhove, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) denied the town had been lost, reporting ongoing battles in the city during which they repelled 27 attacks.

“Ukrainian troops are holding on in the western part of the town, on the western outskirts of the town,” Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia army unit, which is fighting in the area, said in an interview on national TV.

Before the full-scale war, around 18,000 people lived in Kurakhove, an important industrial center in southern Donbas. Due to its location on the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk highway, Kurakhove also served as a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces during battles near Mariinka, Vuhledar, and Krasnohorivka.

In 2024, Russian forces, having broken through the defense in these areas, were able to approach Kurakhove from three cardinal directions — south, east, and north. Fierce fighting for the city has continued since the fall of 2024.