Both Ukrainian mainstream and social media say that with Donald Trump entering the White House and promising to bring peace to Ukraine, politicians in Kyiv are beginning to prepare for elections. Not only has President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly decided to run for a second term, but he is also gathering his team around him, and they are preparing some changes.

Unnamed sources say that Zelensky and his cohorts are preparing to discard the “Servant of the People” party under which he was elected the first time, as the brand has become somewhat toxic following several scandals since the start of the full-scale war. He will instead create a new political “faction,” which the media is currently calling the “Zelensky Bloc.” Before it has even been officially declared, this pro-Zelensky coalition is said to have garnered 20 percent popular support.

The Ukrainian RBC news site believes that Zelensky will gather together those existing members of parliament who have “done well” during wartime, supplemented by regional leaders, popular volunteers, bloggers, activists and military personnel.

The likely main protagonists who will make up the new coalition are also the subject of much speculation.

It is suggested that Andriy Yermak, current head of the Office of the President, will fill the role of manager for the new party. Other “big names” that RBC thinks are likely to feature are Mikhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation; former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba – who despite being replaced is still a popular and respected politician; the former head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration, Viktor Mykyta.

There are also strong rumors that Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s highly popular former Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the UK, who many saw as a potential presidential candidate may join the Zelensky Bloc after some “behind the scenes” arm twisting. It is reported that Yermak stopped off in London after he was part of the delegation that met with Trump’s team in Washington to make Zaluzhny “an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

Other sources said that Zelensky’s main rivals, former president Petro Poroshenko, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and current mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko have also courted Zaluzhny to join with them in a presidential bid, but apparently to no avail.

Other potential opponents to the Zelensky Bloc that have been floated by the media include Serhiy Prytula, who registered the new “Platform of Justice” political party in 2024 and is said to be actively recruiting personnel. Others speculate that the head of the military intelligence directorate (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, who because of his wartime successes is second only to Zaluzhny in public popularity, could stand.

Many are analysts note that the decision on Zelensky standing depends very much on the outcome of the war and any ceasefire deal that he secures from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The indications are that he wants to put himself forward but may withdraw if the population is dissatisfied with the outcome of the war and make way for one or other of the leading players in the hypothetical Zelensky Bloc.

The chattering classes also point out that if presidential and government elections are to be held quickly and Kyiv’s international partners are urging that it should be sooner rather than later, then there will need to be major changes in Ukraine’s traditional voting procedures to ensure that Ukrainian refugees, internally displaced persons, and those in the occupied territories are not disenfranchised.

The bottom line is that this is all actually moot until a viable ceasefire is reached and Zelensky, along with the other potential candidates and prospective parliamentary deputies, formally declare an intention to stand.