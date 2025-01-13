Special Operations Forces (SSO) repelled an assault by North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, eliminating 17 DPRK troops, as shown in a corresponding video the SSO released on Monday, Jan. 13.

The SSO reported that DPRK forces launched an assault in the Kursk region, which lasted “from morning until late at night.”

“During this time, rangers from the 6th SSO regiment eliminated 17 DPRK soldiers, while one of them detonated a grenade, taking his own life,” the statement read.

“By dawn, an SSO cleanup group advanced and encountered one surviving DPRK soldier. He attempted to set up an unsuccessful ambush for the 6th regiment rangers.”

The North Korean fighter tried to deceive the SSO soldiers and detonate a grenade to kill them along with himself. When the SSO rangers approached him, he detonated the grenade, according to the SSO report.

The report said the Ukrainian soldiers detected the threat in advance and moved out of the grenade’s blast radius. None of the Ukrainian soldiers were injured.

As a result, DPRK forces suffered 18 casualties following the assault.