Special Operations Forces (SSO) repelled an assault by North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, eliminating 17 DPRK troops, as shown in a corresponding video the SSO released on Monday, Jan. 13.
The SSO reported that DPRK forces launched an assault in the Kursk region, which lasted “from morning until late at night.”
“During this time, rangers from the 6th SSO regiment eliminated 17 DPRK soldiers, while one of them detonated a grenade, taking his own life,” the statement read.
“By dawn, an SSO cleanup group advanced and encountered one surviving DPRK soldier. He attempted to set up an unsuccessful ambush for the 6th regiment rangers.”
The North Korean fighter tried to deceive the SSO soldiers and detonate a grenade to kill them along with himself. When the SSO rangers approached him, he detonated the grenade, according to the SSO report.
The report said the Ukrainian soldiers detected the threat in advance and moved out of the grenade’s blast radius. None of the Ukrainian soldiers were injured.
As a result, DPRK forces suffered 18 casualties following the assault.
Earlier Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian forces had captured the first North Korean (DPRK) soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region, Ukrainian officials announced on Saturday, Jan. 11.
President Volodymyr Zelensky broke the news, writing via Telegram, “Our soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, where they are now cooperating with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).”
Zelensky also shared photos of the captives and the military ID of one soldier.
He acknowledged the challenge of the capture, saying that Russian and DPRK troops often kill their wounded comrades to eliminate evidence of North Korea’s involvement in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.
The Airborne Assault Troops released a video showing a second captured DPRK soldier receiving medical care after his capture.
According to the report, one North Korean soldier was taken prisoner during combat operations in the Kursk region by paratroopers from the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Polissya Brigade. He was captured during his first combat mission, which occurred during an assault on positions held by units of the Polissya Brigade.
The report also said that the prisoner was armed with Russian-made equipment and weapons.
According to the SSO’s statement on Tuesday, Jan. 7, operators from the 8th Special Ops Regiment killed five North Korean soldiers in a gunfight and eliminated eight more using drones.
