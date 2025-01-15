Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on Wednesday to discuss future security solutions for the war-torn country, ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The leaders talked about potential post-war arrangements involving troops from Europe being stationed in Ukraine, as well as the country’s path to accession to the European Union and NATO.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk in Kyiv, Jan. 2022. Photo from Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ahead of Donald Trump returning to power in the US, Kyiv has come under increased pressure in recent months to consider opening peace negotiations.

Tusk reiterated his “unconditional” support for Ukraine’s armed struggle but added that “we need all allies” to ensure that the authorities in Kyiv are given tangible post-war guarantees.

But the Polish leader suggested that the notion of NATO membership for Ukraine should be “bracketed” for the time being.

EU peace force discussed

The idea of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine has gained traction partly thanks to the outspoken support it has received from France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky said on Wednesday that he supports the idea of European soldiers on Ukrainian land but added it would need to be part of a wider system of security guarantees.

“We support military presence of our strategic allies on Ukraine’s territories,” Zelensky said, confirming that Kyiv is discussing the matter with allies in France, the UK and the Baltic states.

Potential military training schemes carried out by foreign allied forces in Ukraine are also being discussed, Zelensky added.

Call to accelerate EU and NATO accession

The Ukrainian president also reiterated calls for the accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU and NATO, saying that the integration of Ukraine on grounds of “strong cooperation” would allow “Europe to gain the geopolitical importance it badly needs.”

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 18, 2024, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (R) prior to their talks on the sidelines of a EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

Zelensky’s visit to Warsaw comes with Poland having just assumed the rotating presidency of the EU, giving it the power to set the political agenda in Brussels.

Tusk, who stood alongside Zelensky as he made the comments, declared that Poland would use its platform to “break the impasse” in Ukraine’s EU accession process.

On the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership, Tusk was more cautions, saying the idea is “controversial among some states” and should be “bracketed” for now, adding that the Transatlantic alliance should focus instead on providing Ukraine with a security guarantee after the end of the military conflict.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s closest allies in Europe and Tusk, a Brussels veteran, reassured Zelenskyy of unwavering support from Warsaw.

“Ukraine can count on Polish support and Polish assistance. And I am convinced... on the help and support of the entire EU in defending itself against Russia’s brutal aggression,” Tusk said.

‘Hope for active cooperation’ with Trump

Both leaders also commented on the implications Donald Trump’s return to the White House could have on Ukraine’s war against Russia and Europe’s security at large.