Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces conducted a large series of missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the night of January 14 to 15.
  • Ukraine and Russia conducted a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on January 15, their first POW exchange in 2025.
  • A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian drone and artillery capabilities are providing Ukrainian tanks with tactical advantages over Russian tanks in unspecified, select areas of the frontline.
  • Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky announced on January 15 that Russia will soon provide Transnistria with gas as “humanitarian aid” but did not specify the delivery date or method.
  • Armenia continues to enhance its relations with Western partners amid waning relations with Russia.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the Borova, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk directions.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on January 15 that about 600,000 Russian soldiers are currently operating in Ukraine.

Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.

