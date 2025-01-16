Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian forces conducted a large series of missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure on the night of January 14 to 15.
- Ukraine and Russia conducted a one-for-one prisoner of war (POW) exchange on January 15, their first POW exchange in 2025.
- A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian drone and artillery capabilities are providing Ukrainian tanks with tactical advantages over Russian tanks in unspecified, select areas of the frontline.
- Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky announced on January 15 that Russia will soon provide Transnistria with gas as “humanitarian aid” but did not specify the delivery date or method.
- Armenia continues to enhance its relations with Western partners amid waning relations with Russia.
- Russian forces recently advanced in the Borova, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk directions.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on January 15 that about 600,000 Russian soldiers are currently operating in Ukraine.
Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.
