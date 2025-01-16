Germany’s military may soon be allowed to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles under a plan announced Wednesday after a string of drone sightings heightened fears of Russian surveillance and sabotage missions.

The changed rules agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet will still require parliamentary approval before the armed forces can open fire on mystery UAVs that are deemed a threat.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Berlin accuses Moscow of engaging in a multi-pronged “hybrid warfare” campaign with East-West tensions soaring over the Ukraine war in which Germany and its NATO allies have strongly backed Kyiv.

A series of drone sightings over military and industrial sites in Germany has sparked alarm in recent months but has remained unresolved.

The interior ministry said Wednesday that “espionage or sabotage are regularly considered as a possible reason” for the UAV overflights.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that “especially since (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, we have seen that drones are being used more and more frequently”.

Under current regulations, German soldiers can assist the police in forcing a UAV to change direction or land, threaten to shoot it down, or fire warning shots.

But under the new proposals, a drone could be shot down if it is believed to pose a threat “against the lives of people or against a critical facility, and the use of armed force is the only means of averting this present danger”, the ministry said.

Vietnam, Russia to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation
Other Topics of Interest

Vietnam, Russia to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called Vietnam an “important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia” during his two-day visit to Hanoi.

- Mystery UAV sightings -

Several drones have recently been spotted near the US airbase in Ramstein in western Germany and at an industrial zone near the North Sea.

This week, Bavarian police said they were looking into incidents in which UAVs had flown over military installations in Manching and Neuburg an der Donau.

The Manching site hosts a military aerodrome and is where the Eurofighter jet is developed by Airbus.

This ministry said that the advanced technology of many of the drones spotted recently “is presenting police authorities with ever greater challenges”.

Advertisement

“This applies above all to models with sophisticated flight characteristics, whose performance far exceeds that of commercially available drones,” it said, adding that such devices “may be used on behalf of foreign state agencies”.

The changes must still be voted through parliament before becoming law. For that to happen before Germany’s February 23 elections, Scholz’s minority government will need the support of opposition parties.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he believed it was “quite possible” for the law to pass because “what is being regulated here is undisputed”.

Germany has been on high alert for Russian espionage but also other interference, including cyberattacks and disinformation spread on social media, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

In May last year, a German former soldier was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for sharing secret military information with Russia.

In April, two German-Russian men were arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Germany and other countries have also suspected Russia is behind a series of incidents in the Baltic Sea in which seafloor telecom and other cables have been severed.

And last week, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock charged that an oil tanker adrift off its northern coast and then towed to a port was part of Moscow’s sanctions-busting “shadow fleet”.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Germany
German Defence Minister Visits Kyiv Germany
German Defence Minister Visits Kyiv
By AFP
2d ago
‘Much More to Do, We Can’t Walk Away’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 14 Biden
‘Much More to Do, We Can’t Walk Away’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 14
By John Moretti
2d ago
German Police Probe Drone Sightings Over Military Sites Germany
German Police Probe Drone Sightings Over Military Sites
By AFP
2d ago
Suspected Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Carrying 100,000 Tons of Oil Adrift on German Coast Germany
Suspected Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Carrying 100,000 Tons of Oil Adrift on German Coast
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 11
Read Next
French Special Forces Held Secret Exercise to Counter Belarus Attack on Ukraine France
French Special Forces Held Secret Exercise to Counter Belarus Attack on Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Ukraine, and Europe, Cannot Depend on Trump Top News
OPINION: Ukraine, and Europe, Cannot Depend on Trump
By Timothy Ash
5h ago
Vietnam, Russia to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation Russia
Vietnam, Russia to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed Biden
Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire After 15 Months of War, Over 60,000 Killed
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 15, 2025
Next » French Special Forces Held Secret Exercise to Counter Belarus Attack on Ukraine