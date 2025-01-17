Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast and a gunpowder plant in Tambov Oblast on the night of January 15 to 16.
  • The entire North Korean contingent of roughly 12,000 personnel currently in Kursk Oblast may be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025 should North Korean forces continue to suffer from their current high loss rate in the future.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a landmark “Centennial Partnership Agreement” on January 16 outlining Ukrainian-British cooperation for the next 100 years and continued UK support to Ukraine.
  • Russian and Transnistrian authorities are reportedly discussing Russian purchases of European gas for Transnistria through an intermediary, likely to avoid having to gain various states’ permission to use the TurkStream and Trans-Balkan pipelines to supply Russian gas to the pro-Russian breakaway Moldovan republic.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.

Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, Nicole Wolkov, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

