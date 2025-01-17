On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson replaced a pro-Ukraine congressman as the House Intelligence Committee chairman with a far-right representative who has railed against foreign military aid.

Johnson announced that Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will take over the job that oversees all American intelligence agencies and activities, replacing Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was broadly seen as key Republican supporter of Ukraine.

Last year, Crawford voted against the bipartisan bill in the House that ultimately provided $61 billion in military assistance to Kyiv. The 14-year congressman is closely aligned with the right-wing “America First” group of Donald Trump acolytes in the House who threatened to remove Johnson from his Speaker’s position earlier this month.

Johnson denied that the new appointment had anything to do with Trump’s presidential inauguration next week or pressure from his fiercely loyal followers on Capitol Hill. The Speaker has the sole authority to appoint leaders of the House Intelligence Committee and the majority party’s members on that panel.

“This is not a President Trump decision. This is a House decision,” Johnson said. “This is no slight whatsoever to our outgoing chairman. He did a great job…The intelligence community and everything related to the committee needs a fresh start. And that’s what this is about. Nothing else.”

Commenting on Turner’s tenure, Johnson said in a statement that: “He led the committee well during a very challenging period of our nation’s history and was fully dedicated to the task…He is a highly valued member of our Conference, and we look forward to his continued contributions to keeping America safe and expanding our global security, including in his important position as the Chair of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.”

The Ohio congressman had a received a mark of “Excellent” on a report card from the group “GOP for Ukraine”, having voted for aid to Kyiv at every step. Crawford, by contrast, received a grade of “Poor”, one step above the lowest grade of “Very Poor”.