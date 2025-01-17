On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson replaced a pro-Ukraine congressman as the House Intelligence Committee chairman with a far-right representative who has railed against foreign military aid.
Johnson announced that Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will take over the job that oversees all American intelligence agencies and activities, replacing Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was broadly seen as key Republican supporter of Ukraine.
Last year, Crawford voted against the bipartisan bill in the House that ultimately provided $61 billion in military assistance to Kyiv. The 14-year congressman is closely aligned with the right-wing “America First” group of Donald Trump acolytes in the House who threatened to remove Johnson from his Speaker’s position earlier this month.
Johnson denied that the new appointment had anything to do with Trump’s presidential inauguration next week or pressure from his fiercely loyal followers on Capitol Hill. The Speaker has the sole authority to appoint leaders of the House Intelligence Committee and the majority party’s members on that panel.
“This is not a President Trump decision. This is a House decision,” Johnson said. “This is no slight whatsoever to our outgoing chairman. He did a great job…The intelligence community and everything related to the committee needs a fresh start. And that’s what this is about. Nothing else.”
Commenting on Turner’s tenure, Johnson said in a statement that: “He led the committee well during a very challenging period of our nation’s history and was fully dedicated to the task…He is a highly valued member of our Conference, and we look forward to his continued contributions to keeping America safe and expanding our global security, including in his important position as the Chair of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.”
The Ohio congressman had a received a mark of “Excellent” on a report card from the group “GOP for Ukraine”, having voted for aid to Kyiv at every step. Crawford, by contrast, received a grade of “Poor”, one step above the lowest grade of “Very Poor”.
Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that parties from Ukraine and Russia are holding talks in Qatar, with Russia issuing such demands as reduced Ukrainian cooperation with NATO and reducing its army size.
Quoting “people familiar with the talks,” the financial news outlet wrote that Moscow is demanding that Ukraine become a neutral state, and if it were to continue to receive arms from the West, those weapons could not be used on Russian territory.
Bloomberg noted that Russia’s self-perceived negotiating position has strengthened after it took control of more Ukrainian territory in 2024. Previously, the authors wrote, the Kremlin was prepared to accept Ukraine’s ascension to NATO, but since then has determined that it no longer needs to make that concession.
The Kremlin is said to be amenable to bringing the invasion to an end if Kyiv were to immediately reduce the size of its military to the size of a force only capable of defending its own territory and not launch invasions into Russia, according to oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.
Other issues reportedly discussed in Qatar were the safeguarding of nuclear facilities in both countries, expanded prisoner exchanges and the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and their deportation to Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment about the report when asked at a press conference.
Netherlands unveils additional €27M for energy security, as Italy announces 11th aid package
During his visit to Kyiv on Thursday, the Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, presented Ukraine a €27 million aid package aimed at repairing and strengthening the country’s power grid devastated by Russian attacks.
The gesture came at the same time as Italy’s announcement of its upcoming 11th aid package for Ukrainian defense, coinciding with a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.
In December, the Netherlands’ ambassador to Ukraine reported that The Hague already had set aside €3.8 billion for aid packages to Ukraine, and planned to allocate €6 billion more. The latest tranche of funds is earmarked for the repair of energy facilities and increased energy production, with €7 million set aside for non-lethal aid to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including fuel and medical supplies.
During his meetings with Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Dutch minister underscored that his country was committed to pushing for new EU sanctions against Russia.
At about the same time as the Dutch approved appropriations in December, the administration of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued a decree guaranteeing military support for Kyiv through 2025.
On Thursday, Italy promised its newest package, the exact contents of which were not described, but in the past, Rome has sent Storm Shadow cruise missiles, with a range of about 300 km, and SAMP/T air defense systems, designed to intercept ballistic missiles.
“The key update is that Italy’s next military aid package is on its way to Ukraine. This modern weaponry will empower our forces to deliver decisive strikes against the enemy,” said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who also met with Crosetto.
Crosetto and Zelensky also discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference, slated for July 10 and 11 in Rome.
