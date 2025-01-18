Donald Trump’s return to the White House will not bring a speedy end to the nearly three years of conflict in Ukraine, Russians on the streets of Moscow told AFP.

The US President-elect, who will be inaugurated Monday, has pledged a swift end to the fighting, with his team insisting both sides will have to make concessions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But on the drizzly streets of Moscow just days ahead Trump’s return, there was little belief the real estate mogul-turned-politician could broker a deal.

“Whether it’s Trump or another politician, nothing will change,” said Igor, a 37-year old engineer walking past the US Embassy in the Russian capital.

“Only one person can change things, and we know who that is,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

“If he wants it, it will stop.”

The Kremlin has said it is open to talks with Trump over Ukraine.

But it has also outlined hardline conditions for a ceasefire, demanding Ukraine pull its troops out of four regions in its east and south that Russia claims as its own.

Trump’s pledge for a quick peace has stoked concern in Kyiv that Ukraine could be forced to accept a deal favourable to Moscow.

But in the Russian capital, there was scepticism over what Trump could offer.

“I’m afraid Trump is going to impose conditions that don’t suit us. They want a truce and we want victory,” Anna Petrova, a 75-year-old pensioner, told AFP.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Industrial Site A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial site in Lyudinovo, Russia, about 170 km from the border.

She dismissed the incoming Republican as a “populist”, citing his calls to annex Canada and Greenland.

Elia Antonova, 71, said she was also unsure.

“I think it’s unlikely that he’ll have something acceptable for us. He’ll hold his line unequivocally, and I think we will of course not agree to it,” she said.

- ‘Maybe with time’ -

Both sides’ armies have been trying to secure the upper hand on the battlefield ahead of Trump’s return to power.

Ukraine has increased its strikes on Russian energy and military sites hundreds of kilometres behind the front lines.

Advertisement

It has also started using Western-supplied rockets on Russian territory, triggering fury in the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Russia’s troops are advancing across the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukraine faces manpower and equipment shortages.

Despite Trump’s wishes for a quick peace, the two sides appear far apart on what a possible deal could look like.

Amid the scepticism in Moscow, some held out hope for an agreement -- but not on Trump’s timeline.

“I don’t think the situation will change radically anytime soon,” said Anton, 45, who works for a state company.

Before adding: “Maybe with time.”