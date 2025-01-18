Drones of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) targeted an oil depot in Russia’s Tula region, located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, sources in Kyiv Post’s intelligence report.

“At least ten precise drone strikes hit the oil depot in Tula region in the early hours of January 18,” said a source in HUR.

The strike on the enemy target was carried out with the help of HUR operators and Ukrainian-made drones.

According to the governor of Tula region, “a fuel tank caught fire at one of the facilities in the region. Firefighters are working.”

Despite Russian media reporting on the supposedly successful work of air defense, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot, an anonymous source adds.

Eyewitnesses have posted footage of UAV strikes on Russia’s facility, which supports the activities of Russia’s occupying army.

Overnight, 46 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Kyiv’s army has hit several Russian oil depots recently, including two major strikes on a facility near a military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region that triggered days-long blazes.

Saturday morning attack – a rare strike on the heart of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – came as Ukraine has intensified its aerial attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months. A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv killed four and injured three, causing fires, debris, and damage to infrastructure

Ukrainian strikes already reach deep into Russian territory. Domestically made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have carried out dozens of successful missions, hitting Russian oil refineries and dumps, and thus inflicting significant damage to Russia’s economy. Gas and diesel price hikes have further add to Russia’s huge losses from the forced suspension of exports.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, in 80 percent of attacks, Ukraine has used its long-range kamikaze drone “Liutiy”.

The Liutiy (meaning “fierce”) is a Ukrainian long-range strike UAV capable of hitting targets at distances up to 1,000 km. Its high efficiency has been proven by a series of successful attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, helicopter bases and other strategic facilities in Sochi, Adler, St. Petersburg, Novolipetsk, Ryazan, Nizhniy Novgorod and Tatarstan.