Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping praised their deepening cooperation in a video call on Tuesday, hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president.

The Republican has promised to take a hard line on Washington’s adversaries, threatening heavy tariffs on Beijing and warning Moscow of “big trouble” if it does not settle the Ukraine conflict.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Putin, addressing Xi as his “dear friend,” said Russia and China were building ties “on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support,” despite external pressure.

“Russia and China’s joint work plays an important stabilizing role in international affairs,” Putin said in the call.

Xi said he hoped to work with Putin to take ties with Moscow to “new heights” this year, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. 

Advertisement

“Both sides should continue to deepen strategic coordination, resolutely support each other, and safeguard the legitimate interests of both countries,” CCTV reported Xi as saying.

The two countries should also “expand bilateral relations, driving practical cooperation to deeper levels,” he added.

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, alarming the United States, which views both as malign actors on the world stage.

China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the nearly three-year conflict.

Trump’s Russia Strategy – Will It Work? NATO, Russia & US Strategy Explained
Other Topics of Interest

Trump’s Russia Strategy – Will It Work? NATO, Russia & US Strategy Explained

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

But it remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia’s actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an “enabler” of the conflict.

Both sides have made much of Xi and Putin’s supposedly strong personal bond, with Xi calling the Russian leader his “best friend” and Putin lauding his “reliable partner.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Putin
Xi, Putin Hold Video Call: Chinese State Media War in Ukraine
Xi, Putin Hold Video Call: Chinese State Media
By AFP
8h ago
Latest on Russia’s Intransigence to End War Against Ukraine War in Ukraine
Latest on Russia’s Intransigence to End War Against Ukraine
By ISW
10h ago
‘Putin Should Make a Deal’ – Trump Discusses NATO and Ending Ukraine War, Russia’s Losses Ukraine
‘Putin Should Make a Deal’ – Trump Discusses NATO and Ending Ukraine War, Russia’s Losses
By Katie Livingstone
15h ago
Trump Plans Call With Putin Days After Taking Office War in Ukraine
Trump Plans Call With Putin Days After Taking Office
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
Putin Hints Precondition for Peace Talks: Neutered Ukraine War in Ukraine
Putin Hints Precondition for Peace Talks: Neutered Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Moldova Residents Caught in the Middle of Gas Fight War in Ukraine
Moldova Residents Caught in the Middle of Gas Fight
By AFP
2h ago
Trump’s Russia Strategy – Will It Work? NATO, Russia &amp; US Strategy Explained War in Ukraine
Trump’s Russia Strategy – Will It Work? NATO, Russia & US Strategy Explained
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Possible Rapprochement Between US and China Will Embarrass Moscow | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
Possible Rapprochement Between US and China Will Embarrass Moscow | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: January 21, 2025
Next » Moldova Residents Caught in the Middle of Gas Fight