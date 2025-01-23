Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Kremlin has launched an information operation that seeks to create the false impression that the Russian economy is performing well despite numerous continued indicators of macroeconomic distress.
  • Russia continues long-term efforts to build out its manpower reserve with All-Russian Cossack Society organizations and create a willing and well-trained prioritized pool designed to buffer the Kremlin from potential blowback in the event of a possible future partial call up of Russian reservists.
  • North Korea will reportedly deploy new military personnel to Russia by mid-March 2025, likely to maintain the current pace and intensity of attritional, infantry-led assaults in Kursk Oblast.
  • These fresh North Korean forces are unlikely to decisively improve Russian operations and will likely face the same high casualty rates and complications operating with Russian forces as the current North Korean contingent, provided the Russian command continues to use North Korean forces the same way as it has thus far.
  • Russian milbloggers complained and expressed concern over recent claims that the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS)-led interim government in Syria suspended Russian investment and financial involvement in the port of Tartus as Russia’s long-term military presence in Syria remains unclear.
  • A Russian state media outlet reported that Russia may resume direct gas deliveries to Transnistria despite recent discussions about sourcing non-Russian gas to the region.
  • Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions near Toretsk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russia and Uzbekistan are deepening military cooperation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 21, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 21, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
Latest on Russia’s Intransigence to End War Against Ukraine War in Ukraine
Latest on Russia’s Intransigence to End War Against Ukraine
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 20, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 20, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 19, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 19, 2025
By ISW
Jan. 20
Read Next
How AI Is Changing, Jeopardizing Narratives About Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
OPINION: How AI Is Changing, Jeopardizing Narratives About Ukraine
By Iuliia Mendel
1h ago
Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine War in Ukraine
Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine
By AFP
4h ago
Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say Top News
Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
‘Putin Is Destroying Russia by Not Making a Deal’ – Trump Threatens Tougher Measures if Moscow Won’t Accept His Terms War in Ukraine
‘Putin Is Destroying Russia by Not Making a Deal’ – Trump Threatens Tougher Measures if Moscow Won’t Accept His Terms
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Putin Is Destroying Russia by Not Making a Deal’ – Trump Threatens Tougher Measures if Moscow Won’t Accept His Terms
Next » Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine