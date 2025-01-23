A Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed one person and wounded 16, the regional governor said.

“Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed one life. A 47-year-old man died,” regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Among the 16 injured was a two-month-old baby, he said.

“Residential buildings... were damaged by a strike. The blast wave broke out windows and damaged a roof,” the governor said.

The attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Wednesday, Trump stepped up the pressure on Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make a peace deal with Ukraine, threatening tougher economic measures if Moscow does not agree to end the nearly three-year-old war.

Prior to his inauguration on Monday, Trump had vowed to end the Ukraine war immediately upon taking office, raising expectations he would leverage aid to force Kyiv to make concessions to Russia, which invaded in February 2022.

