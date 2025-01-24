Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russia is reportedly planning to deploy additional North Korean forces, missiles, artillery systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Kursk Oblast to support Russian long-range fire operations.
- The Kremlin appears to be growing increasingly concerned about perceptions of Russia’s economic instability.
- Russian forces recently executed at least six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk Oblast.
- Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
- The Kremlin is reportedly taking measures to protect industrial facilities in Russian border regions from Ukrainian strikes.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and George Barros.
