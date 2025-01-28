Sharp-eyed open-source intelligence social (OSINT) bloggers spotted images posted on Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade social media sites that showed its artillery operators handling M692 155mm area-denial artillery munition (ADAM) carrier projectiles.

Each M692 carries 36 M67 anti-personnel landmines (APL), each round of which can rapidly deliver a 600 square meter (6,500 square feet) minefield out to a range of around 18 kilometers, which can be especially useful in disrupting Russian mass infantry “meat” attacks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The area denial artillery munition (ADAM) 155mm delivery system and M67 anti-personnel landmine.

Advertisement

As Kyiv Post reported in November a $275 million package of military equipment under a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) would, for the first time, include APL.

Further concrete evidence that the mines were being used were provided by images posted on pro-Russian social media sites that showed the APL deployed on the ground along with a video of a Russian military bomb disposal engineer eliminating one of the mines.

US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program
Other Topics of Interest

US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program

The US is suspending its Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program after US President Donald Trump’s border security executive order signed a week prior.

Image posted by the “Engineer of the New Explosive World” milblogger showing an ADAM-delivered M67 APL

Once the mine lands, it launches seven six-meter (20-foot) long tripwires after which the mine arms itself. From then on, any disturbance of the tripwires will trigger the battery-operated detonation system.

The mine contains a spherical warhead containing 22 grams (0.8 ounces) of RDX-based explosive held in a cavity that is filled with 51 grams (1.8 ounces) of M10 liquid propellant. Once triggered, the warhead is fired upwards to a height of between one and two meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet), where it detonates, producing approximately 600 fragments that travel outwards at 900 meters per second (3,000 feet per second) and are lethal out to around 7 meters (23 feet).

Advertisement

The mines are designed to self-neutralize after a preset period of between 4 to 48 hours and will also become totally inactive after 14 days once the internal initiation battery discharges.

The November US support package also included other systems for landmine deployment, including the Modular Pack Mine System (M131 MOPMS) and the Volcano system, considerably increasing Ukraine’s range of defensive weapons.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Landmines
A Fresh Take on Ukraine’s Explosive Remnants of War Challenges War in Ukraine
OPINION: A Fresh Take on Ukraine’s Explosive Remnants of War Challenges
By Suneth Fernando
Jan. 20
Polish General Sacked After Missing Anti-Tank Mines Found in IKEA Railway Wagon Poland
Polish General Sacked After Missing Anti-Tank Mines Found in IKEA Railway Wagon
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Ukraine Uses ‘Hummers’ as Improvised Remote Anti-Tank Mine Layers US
Ukraine Uses ‘Hummers’ as Improvised Remote Anti-Tank Mine Layers
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 5, 2024
US Landmine Offer to Ukraine Throws Global Treaty Into ’Crisis’: Campaign Group War in Ukraine
US Landmine Offer to Ukraine Throws Global Treaty Into ’Crisis’: Campaign Group
By AFP
Nov. 29, 2024
Read Next
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia Zaporizhzhia
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov Probed Over Sacking Procurement Chief Umerov
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov Probed Over Sacking Procurement Chief
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program Ukraine
US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Yanukovych’s Vintage Cars Burn in Russian Drone Strike Kyiv
Yanukovych’s Vintage Cars Burn in Russian Drone Strike
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ICU Weekly Insight: Central Bank Signals Two Key Rate Hikes
Next » Serbian Prime Minister Resigns, After Months of Anti-Corruption Protests