Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The first official Russian delegation arrived in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime on January 28 to discuss Russia’s continued use of its military bases in Syria.
  • The Russian military continues to evacuate military assets from the Port of Tartus amid the ongoing Russian-Syrian negotiations.
  • The Russian military likely formed a separate unmanned systems regiment at the military district level in order to augment Russia’s unmanned systems capabilities. The creation of this regiment supports the Russian Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) recent coordinated effort to establish the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Russian military and centralize control over informal drone detachments.
  • A senior NATO official acknowledged that Russia is escalating a sabotage and destabilization campaign against European NATO member states in Europe to deter further military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Toretsk and near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
  • The Russian government continues to use its “Time of Heroes” program to appoint veterans of the war in Ukraine to federal government positions as part of wider Kremlin efforts to militarize Russian society.

Authors: Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
