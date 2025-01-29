The US military has transferred approximately 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Ukraine via Poland, according to three sources familiar with the operation.

US Air Force C-17 transport planes reportedly arrived at an air base in southern Israel and then flew to Rzeszów, Poland “in recent days,” a key hub for Western military aid to Ukraine, as first reported by Axios.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces are deployed at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 7, 2023. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

Advertisement

The shipment reportedly included 90 Patriot missiles that will integrate into Ukraine’s existing Patriot air defense systems and additional equipment like radars that will first undergo refurbishment in the US.

This marks the largest transfer of military equipment from Israel to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The missiles were previously stored in-country by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) after they decommissioned their Patriot air defense systems last year.

Concerns over Russian retaliation

While Ukraine had requested access to Israel’s decommissioned Patriot missile systems for months, Tel Aviv was initially reluctant to engage in discussions about the transfer, fearing that any direct involvement in arming Ukraine could provoke retaliatory actions from Moscow.

Other Topics of Interest Lithuania May Investigate Minister Because of His Soviet-Era Playlist The minister was previously criticized for his musical taste which epitomizes nostalgia for the USSR but reiterated his loyalty to Lithuania despite the accusations.

The Kremlin has maintained close military and intelligence ties with Israel’s regional adversaries, including Iran and Syria, according to Reuters. Moscow previously threatened to supply Iran with more advanced missile technology and fighter aircraft, a move that could significantly shift the military balance in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Iran is already one of Russia’s key arms suppliers, having provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed drones used to strike Ukrainian cities. Israeli officials worried that directly arming Ukraine could prompt Russia to escalate its cooperation with Tehran, including expanding its assistance in Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, according to CNN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024. (Photo by Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL / AFP)

Religious tensions come into play too. The diplomatic deadlock reportedly broke in late September 2024, when Netanyahu finally approved the move. According to sources cited by Axios, the shift in policy was influenced by Netanyahu’s desire to secure a favor from Kyiv – specifically, Ukraine’s approval for ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims to visit Uman, a city in central Ukraine that hosts an annual religious pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Ukrainian officials, however, refused to discuss the pilgrimage until Netanyahu agreed to release the Patriot interceptors.

Advertisement

Facing mounting US pressure and Ukraine’s firm stance, Netanyahu relented and gave the green light for the missiles to be handed back to Washington, allowing them to be refurbished and ultimately sent to Ukraine.

Despite Netanyahu’s approval, Israeli officials continued to insist that the move was not an arms transfer to Ukraine but merely a return of US-owned equipment, aiming to maintain diplomatic cover and avoid confrontation with Russia, according to the Times of Israel.

A senior Israeli official also told Axios that Israel informed Russia in advance about the transfer, emphasizing that it was “only returning the Patriot system to the US,” a move similar to when the US previously redirected artillery shells from Israeli stockpiles to Ukraine.

Zelensky and Netanyahu’s diplomatic balancing act

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday as the transfer was finalized. In a statement on X, Zelensky said the two leaders discussed “maintaining close contact with partners, particularly the United States and President Donald Trump.” The conversation also reportedly touched on military aid and broader security concerns, though neither side publicly disclosed further details.

Advertisement

While the Pentagon declined to comment on the transfer, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Patriot system was returned to the US, though it claimed it was “not known” whether the equipment had been sent to Ukraine.

The Israeli government has consistently framed the move as a logistical handover rather than an arms transfer to Kyiv, in an attempt to avoid further straining ties with Moscow.