The new US government led by Republican President Donald J. Trump in its first week in power offered up multiple claims about Ukraine and recent European history and how the Russo-Ukrainian War might be ended.

All of them were highly debatable and many were verifiably wrong, Kyiv Post fact checks of recent administration official’s statements found.

President Trump claimed: Russia suffered 60 million deaths during World War Two and “helped” the US win World War II.

In a Jan. 22 @realDonaldTrump post, the US President in an appeal to the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table stated, “I love the Russian people… We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing 60,000,000 lives in the process.”

This Trump statement is directly contradicted by historians and archival evidence. Regarding the 60 million figure, widely accepted research by post-Soviet academic Grigory Krivosheev puts the total Soviet military deaths during the conflict at 8.8 million.

Other official sources including the Russian Ministry of Defense have estimated 14 million military dead. Maximum estimates by Russia of civilian losses during the conflict usually range from 15-18 million making Trump’s figures, compared to high Russian-generated estimates, inflated by more than a factor of two.

Trump’s claim that “Russia” suffered losses during World War II is, in addition, highly misleading.

The Soviet Union was a multi-national state in which ethnic Russians were only a plurality.

Post-Soviet research led by academic Vadim Erlikman, among others, generally estimate that ethnic Russian deaths during WWII suffered about 12 percent of all losses, while the other 88 percent of Soviet war deaths were suffered by soldiers from other ethnicities. Belarussians followed by Ukrainians, Latvians and Armenians relative to total population suffered higher death rates than ethnic Russians.

Trump’s assertion that “Russians” sacrificed the most during World War II negates the sacrifice by non-Russian citizens of the Soviet Union. This negation matches Russian state media messaging that Russia and Russians fought and won World War II.

Trump administration Chief Negotiator for Ukraine Keith Kellogg claimed: The US could pressure Russia into negotiations on Ukraine by forcing world oil prices to $45/barrel, which would make Russian oil export unprofitable and drastically cut Russian state ability to pay for war-making.

During a Friday interview with the US broadcaster Fox Kellogg said: “What if you dropped that [world oil price] to $45/barrel? Which is basically the baseline, break-even point. That when he [Trump] made the comment yesterday when he was speaking to the people at Davos… That’s how we’re going to finish this thing [the Russo-Ukrainian War] off.”

Kellogg’s statement is highly speculative and assumes a great deal out of the Trump administration’s control, would go in the Trump administration’s favor.

Kellogg’s claim that $45/barrel is the break-even price of oil is misleading. His assertion that the US administration might somehow depress world oil prices to that level ignores the basic facts of world oil markets.

In the US, most industry researchers agree the average break-even price for world producers is between $40 and $70. A Rystad Energy estimate suggested about half of world oil reserves might still be profitable were the prevailing price dropped to $45, but the other half would become unprofitable.

A Statistica.com estimate found that, in the US, were the price of a barrel of produced oil to fall in the US from $78 to Kellogg’s proposed $45, all US new well production – costing between $59-70/barrel would immediately become unprofitable. About 1/3 of existing US production would become either marginally profitable or unprofitable.

The oil price cut suggested by Kellogg would, therefore, devastate both US and world oil production and if maintained it would cut that production by as much as 50 percent. This would deliver a domestic energy policy result directly opposite to the Trump campaign promise of maximizing US oil production and increasing employment, income and profits in US energy companies.

Kellogg’s suggestion the Trump administration might somehow engineer a world oil price reduction $45/barrel is implausible. By most estimates the US exports only about 9 percent of all oil delivered to world markets crowded with other major players like Saudi Arabia, Russia and United Arab Emirates, and smaller exporters like Canada, Iraq, Norway, Nigeria and Kuwait – all of whom would have to agree to voluntary production (and therefore income) cuts for the Kellogg plan to work.