The death toll from a Russian drone strike on a multi-story apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, has risen to four, local authorities reported on Thursday, Jan.30.

Earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of two victims, a man and a woman, from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as more people may still be trapped.

Sumy lies across the border from the Kursk region in Russia, where Ukrainian troops captured swathes of territory after launching a major ground offensive in August.

At least nine people were injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old man in serious condition. All the injured have been hospitalized.

The drone hit a ten-story building, causing significant damage. Nine apartments and 12 balconies were destroyed, and 118 people were evacuated from the building.

Two people were also killed in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, as Russia launched 401 attacks on the area. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Russia carried out 16 airstrikes on Novopavlivka village sent 190 drones across the region, fired a rocket at Novodarivka, and attacked several towns with artillery 194 times, including Kamensky, Hulyai-Pole, Shcherbakov, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Magizhiy, and Novodarivka.

In another development, Russian drones have once again attacked Ukrainian ports along the Danube. Explosions were reported near the city of Odesa and the port of Izmail, though the full impact of the raid is still unclear.

