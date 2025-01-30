Two people were killed as Russia launched 401 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported.

According to him, Russia carried out 16 airstrikes on Novopavlivka village, sent 190 drones across the region, fired a rocket at Novodarivka, and attacked several towns with artillery 194 times, including Kamensky, Hulyai-Pole, Shcherbakov, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Magizhiy, and Novodarivka.

“16 reports were filed about damage to apartments, private homes, and infrastructure,” Fedorov said.

The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia had an estimated population of more than 700,000 people before the Russian invasion in February 2022 and lies 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the front line.

The wider region is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was claimed by the Kremlin as Russian territory in late 2022.

At least 13 people were killed in the city earlier this month in one of the single deadliest attacks in weeks of the nearly three-year war. The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia had fired four Iskandr missiles at Zaporizhzhia in the attack.

The Zaporizhzhia attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of US President Donald Trump’s administration.