Two people were killed as Russia launched 401 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported.

According to him, Russia carried out 16 airstrikes on Novopavlivka village, sent 190 drones across the region, fired a rocket at Novodarivka, and attacked several towns with artillery 194 times, including Kamensky, Hulyai-Pole, Shcherbakov, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Magizhiy, and Novodarivka.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“16 reports were filed about damage to apartments, private homes, and infrastructure,” Fedorov said.

The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia had an estimated population of more than 700,000 people before the Russian invasion in February 2022 and lies 35 kilometers (20 miles) from the front line.

Advertisement

The wider region is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was claimed by the Kremlin as Russian territory in late 2022.

At least 13 people were killed in the city earlier this month in one of the single deadliest attacks in weeks of the nearly three-year war. The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia had fired four Iskandr missiles at Zaporizhzhia in the attack.

The Zaporizhzhia attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of US President Donald Trump’s administration. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Zaporizhzhia
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia Zaporizhzhia
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russian Strikes Kill 3, Wound Dozens in Ukraine Overnight Zaporizhzhia
Russian Strikes Kill 3, Wound Dozens in Ukraine Overnight
By AFP
Jan. 23
Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine War in Ukraine
Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine
By AFP
Jan. 23
Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say Zaporizhzhia
Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 23
Read Next
‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones War in Ukraine
‘Madiar’s Birds’ Find Key to Defeating Russia’s ‘Invulnerable’ Fiber-Optic FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
12m ago
Restored in Hours: How Kyiv Utilities Bring City Life Back After Aerial Attacks EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Restored in Hours: How Kyiv Utilities Bring City Life Back After Aerial Attacks
By Sergii Kostezh
47m ago
‘The Region Will Die’: Ukraine’s Donbas Mines Within Russia’s Grasp War in Ukraine
‘The Region Will Die’: Ukraine’s Donbas Mines Within Russia’s Grasp
By AFP
2h ago
Russian Troops Who Refuse New Contracts Told They’re Next for Kursk’s ‘Meat Grinder’ Russian Armed Forces
Russian Troops Who Refuse New Contracts Told They’re Next for Kursk’s ‘Meat Grinder’
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous 13 Kilograms of Explosives Obliterates Russian Dugout in Devastating Blast
Next » ‘Not Interested’: Analysts Sceptical About US, Russia Nuclear Talks