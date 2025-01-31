In the wake of the new US administration’s call on Europe to boost their contributions to NATO, and questions surrounding Washington’s overall commitment to Kyiv’s protection, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday that Stockholm will be sending an additional $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

“Among other things, we’re financing Ukrainian investments in drones and long-range missiles,” Johnson said.

He added that Ukraine will receive a package from the Swedish Armed Forces consisting of 16 combat boats, 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 146 trucks and 200 armor-piercing shells.

It is the country’s 18th such package for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion started in February 2022. Jonson said the package was the largest to date and was a sign that Sweden was ready to support Ukraine in the “long term.”

In May, Sweden announced plans to allocate 75 billion Swedish kronor (about $6.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for 2024-2026. The Swedish government’s 17th promised military aid package to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, announced in September, was worth about €401.6 million.

“This is also a signal to our other allies that we need to prepare for Europe to take more responsibility for supporting Ukraine,” Jonson told a press conference.

The largest part of the package will be dedicated to procuring material from Swedish and foreign arms manufacturers that would then be donated to Ukraine.

Jonson said the package meant Sweden was moving from donating weapons from stockpiles to purchasing new arms.

One billion kronor, or about $90 million, had also been earmarked for Ukrainian production of “long-range missiles and long-distance drones,” the Swedish government said.

Previously, AFP reported, Sweden has sent its Archer mobile artillery system, 50 of its CV90 armored combat vehicles and “around 10” German-made Leopard 2 tanks and anti-air missile systems to Ukraine.

With this latest package, Swedish military support for Ukraine has totaled 61.9 billion kronor, or some $5.6 billion, according to the government in Stockholm.

