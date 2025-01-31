A Russian drone attack on a residential block killed nine people including three elderly couples in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said on Thursday.

Moscow has pummeled Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones or missiles almost daily since it invaded in early 2022.

Images distributed by the emergency services showed a gaping hole in the facade of the long block of flats and rescue workers digging through debris for survivors.

“This is a terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime. It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

National Police later said the search operation had been completed after 19 hours, with rescuers finding nine bodies in the ruins, while 13 people were wounded.

Among the dead were three couples, men and women between the ages of 61 and 74, Ukrainian prosecutors said.

Those killed also included a 37-year-old woman, while her eight-year-old daughter was wounded, the Sumy prosecutor’s office said.

Sumy lies just over the border from Russia in northeastern Ukraine and has been regularly targeted by Moscow. Around 255,000 people lived there before the war.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin claims to be ready for negotiations, but this is what he actually does. Only strength works with liars,” Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.

Ukraine said Russian guided bombs hit the Kyiv-held town of Sudzha in the Kursk region, one of which damaged a boarding school used to house Russian residents trapped by the cross-border offensive.

‘Spend night in cold’

“As a result of the strike, the windows of the boarding school were smashed again, the doors were broken. The elderly people will have to spend the night in the cold,” Ukraine’s military spokesman for Kursk, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, said in a video statement.

The school was damaged by air strikes earlier this month, according to Ukraine, with one woman dying after being wounded.

Dmytrashkivsky said at the time that all those housed in the school are elderly and many are disabled and ill.

Several thousand Kursk region residents remain missing since Ukraine captured territory there, prompting criticism from relatives over the slow pace of efforts to return them.

Dmytrashkivsky accused Russian officials of seeking to “destroy” Kursk residents.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had attacked with 81 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed type. Ukraine’s air defense units downed 37 of the drones in various regions, including in Sumy and near the capital Kyiv.

In the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea, officials said Russian drones targeted the port town of Izmail, one of several important Ukrainian export hubs.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak on Thursday accused Russia of launching Shahed drones charged with shrapnel “to increase the number of civilian casualties”.

Separate Russian attacks killed one person and wounded 14 more, including two children, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin said it annexed in late 2022.

Ukrainian shelling of a Moscow-held village on the Dnipro River’s western bank in the southern Kherson region killed an elderly man and wounded a woman, a spokesman for the Russian authorities told TASS news agency.