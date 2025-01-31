Earlier this week, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) suspended. all of its projects in Ukraine. The decision was made after USAID received a directive from the US State Department to freeze foreign aid for 90 days.

Against this backdrop, the investigative journalism project BIHUS.Info turned to its readers and viewers for help.

In a Facebook post, its journalists noted that USAID grants accounted for two thirds of the project’s budget, leading to a plea for additional financial support.

“If you think independent journalism is important, support it. If not, it means that no one needs it,” journalists emphasized.

Following USAID’s announcement, various Ukrainian and cultural projects have announced that they are suspending work or reducing staff due to the termination of funding.

According to Suspilne, the socio-cultural multimedia Ukrainian studies project Ukraїner will be reducing its team. Its extensive documentary research was 80% dependent on USAID funding.

The team of the Music Saves Ukraine project also asked for help, while the Lutyi Theater announced the cancellation of upcoming events.

According to Suspilne, the Slobidskyi Krai newspaper, as well as other media outlets such as Tsukr and Kavun.City have announced financial issues.

The Hromadske media company also called for support and announced that it would be suspending certain projects funded by grants.

USAID funds humanitarian, educational, and cultural projects in 158 countries around the world. The portfolio also includes projects supporting infrastructure and technology. Last year, the US budget allocated up to $22 billion for such support.

In Ukraine alone, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid and $5 billion in development assistance. Another $30 billion from USAID came in the form of direct budget support.