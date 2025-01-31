The Atesh guerrilla movement has conducted reconnaissance of a Russian Guard military unit on Nikolaeva Street in Smolensk, where its agents monitored the movement of personnel and equipment, the group reported on Telegram. Atesh shared photos of the unit, along with precise coordinates: JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. N 54°45.96371’, E 32°0.18833’. .

According to the report, partisans tracked activity at each entrance and compiled a detailed map of the facility. “Our agents engaged in conversation over tea with several servicemen and obtained valuable intelligence, which was promptly relayed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the message read. This mission followed an earlier reconnaissance operation at a classified Russian Defense Ministry facility in Fokino, Primorsky Krai. Advertisement In a Jan. 12 report, Atesh claimed that its agent had accessed documents confirming the site as military unit 36199, which is officially classified and falls under the 12th Main Directorate (Nuclear Supply) of the Russian Defense Ministry.