The Atesh guerrilla movement has conducted reconnaissance of a Russian Guard military unit on Nikolaeva Street in Smolensk, where its agents monitored the movement of personnel and equipment, the group reported on Telegram.
Atesh shared photos of the unit, along with precise coordinates:
N 54°45.96371’, E 32°0.18833’.
According to the report, partisans tracked activity at each entrance and compiled a detailed map of the facility.
“Our agents engaged in conversation over tea with several servicemen and obtained valuable intelligence, which was promptly relayed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the message read.
This mission followed an earlier reconnaissance operation at a classified Russian Defense Ministry facility in Fokino, Primorsky Krai.
In a Jan. 12 report, Atesh claimed that its agent had accessed documents confirming the site as military unit 36199, which is officially classified and falls under the 12th Main Directorate (Nuclear Supply) of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The partisans alleged that Russian authorities attempted to disguise the facility by falsely labeling it as military unit 73750. However, documents revealed that all personnel stationed there receive secrecy-related bonuses – an indication that the facility serves the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Atesh speculated that the site may house ballistic missiles, a weapons depot, or a distribution hub supplying the Pacific Fleet’s strategic units.
In early January, the Atesh partisan movement identified a new Russian military headquarters located on the premises of a sanatorium in the Saky district of occupied Crimea.
According to a statement on Jan. 7, the group reported observing a large number of military cargo vehicles, uniformed personnel, and heightened security measures within the sanatorium’s grounds.
Atesh also stated that its agents had gathered a significant amount of valuable intelligence, though the exact military unit stationed at the facility was still being identified.
