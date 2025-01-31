The Atesh guerrilla movement has conducted reconnaissance of a Russian Guard military unit on Nikolaeva Street in Smolensk, where its agents monitored the movement of personnel and equipment, the group reported on Telegram.

Atesh shared photos of the unit, along with precise coordinates:

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

N 54°45.96371’, E 32°0.18833’.

.

According to the report, partisans tracked activity at each entrance and compiled a detailed map of the facility.

“Our agents engaged in conversation over tea with several servicemen and obtained valuable intelligence, which was promptly relayed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the message read.

This mission followed an earlier reconnaissance operation at a classified Russian Defense Ministry facility in Fokino, Primorsky Krai.

Advertisement

In a Jan. 12 report, Atesh claimed that its agent had accessed documents confirming the site as military unit 36199, which is officially classified and falls under the 12th Main Directorate (Nuclear Supply) of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The partisans alleged that Russian authorities attempted to disguise the facility by falsely labeling it as military unit 73750. However, documents revealed that all personnel stationed there receive secrecy-related bonuses – an indication that the facility serves the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Atesh speculated that the site may house ballistic missiles, a weapons depot, or a distribution hub supplying the Pacific Fleet’s strategic units.

USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support
Other Topics of Interest

USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support

Various Ukrainian media projects have asked for help following the suspension of USAID funding.

In early January, the Atesh partisan movement identified a new Russian military headquarters located on the premises of a sanatorium in the Saky district of occupied Crimea.

According to a statement on Jan. 7, the group reported observing a large number of military cargo vehicles, uniformed personnel, and heightened security measures within the sanatorium’s grounds.

Atesh also stated that its agents had gathered a significant amount of valuable intelligence, though the exact military unit stationed at the facility was still being identified.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Atesh
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia Zaporizhzhia
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russians Repurpose Old Underground Submarine Base in Crimea for Military Use War in Ukraine
Russians Repurpose Old Underground Submarine Base in Crimea for Military Use
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 20
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say Crimea
Russian Air Defense Shifts to Crimea, Leaves Front Lines Vulnerable, Partisans Say
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Russian Military Convoy Spotted in Crimea, Loaded With Air Defense Ammo Crimea
Russian Military Convoy Spotted in Crimea, Loaded With Air Defense Ammo
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 10
Read Next
Fact Check: Russian Troops, Not Ukrainians, Caught in Viral ‘Handcuffed for Battle’ Hoax Propaganda
Fact Check: Russian Troops, Not Ukrainians, Caught in Viral ‘Handcuffed for Battle’ Hoax
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Ukrainian Drones Slam Massive Lukoil Refinery Deep in Russia – Again Russia
Ukrainian Drones Slam Massive Lukoil Refinery Deep in Russia – Again
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support Ukraine
USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Russian Air Attack Kills Nine in Sumy Region War in Ukraine
Russian Air Attack Kills Nine in Sumy Region
By AFP
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support
Next » Fact Check: Russian Troops, Not Ukrainians, Caught in Viral ‘Handcuffed for Battle’ Hoax