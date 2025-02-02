An explosion at a Ukrainian military recruitment center in the western city of Rivne on Saturday killed one person and wounded six, police said.

Authorities did not say what caused the explosion or reveal details on the casualties.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The center handles and maintains military records and is responsible for drafting men into the armed forces as the country battles Russia’s nearly three-year-old full-scale invasion.

“The explosion occurred at 16:15 (1415 UTC) today... One person was killed and six others were wounded,” Ukraine’s national police said on Telegram.

There was no air alert over Rivne at the time, according to the regional governor’s Telegram channel.

Attacks on recruiting authorities are rare but have taken place in Ukraine and Russia as tensions run high over efforts to mobilize men for the war.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, a man with a hunting rifle shot dead a Ukrainian military recruitment soldier and escaped with a conscript before both were caught by police, according to authorities.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on mobilization
Ukrainian Soldier Escorting Conscripts Shot Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Soldier Escorting Conscripts Shot
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
From Aircraft to Trenches: Transfers of Air Force Technicians to Infantry Spark Controversy, Raise Alarm Armed Forces of Ukraine
From Aircraft to Trenches: Transfers of Air Force Technicians to Infantry Spark Controversy, Raise Alarm
By Julia Struck
Jan. 15
Kyiv Begins Mass Operation to Seal Borders For Draft Evaders War in Ukraine
Kyiv Begins Mass Operation to Seal Borders For Draft Evaders
By AFP
Jan. 10
Ukrainian Army to Boost New Recruit Training to 2 Months – Syrsky NATO
Ukrainian Army to Boost New Recruit Training to 2 Months – Syrsky
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 28, 2024
Read Next
Zelensky: US, Russia, EU Must Sit at Negotiating Table with Ukraine to End War War in Ukraine
Zelensky: US, Russia, EU Must Sit at Negotiating Table with Ukraine to End War
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime War in Ukraine
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime
By Bohdan Nahaylo
15h ago
Deadly Russian Missiles Contain Foreign Components - Zelensky War in Ukraine
Deadly Russian Missiles Contain Foreign Components - Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
15h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kremlin Tries to Blame Kyiv for Russian Attack on Kursk Nursing Home
Next » Deadly Russian Missiles Contain Foreign Components - Zelensky