President Volodymyr Zelensky said the aerial weapons the Kremlin uses to inflict terror and death on civilians every day in Ukraine are only possible because international sanctions evaders provide thousands of components to Moscow.

“In total, last night alone, the Russians launched 165 missiles and drones – of various types. In addition to the Poltava region, the Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions were also hit,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Currently, efforts are still underway in Poltava after last night’s strike,” said Zelensky. “As of now, 17 people are known to have been affected. All of them have received assistance. Twenty-two people have been rescued. More people are still being searched for under the rubble. At the moment, the list of fatalities, tragically, includes 8 names. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

Advertisement

Zelensky said the only way Russia is continue these daily attacks through parts made available by sanctions evasions: “We must always be absolutely honest about this Russian terror: they wouldn’t be able to cause such damage so intensely and literally every night on their own.

“Every Russian ‘Shahed’ drone, every Russian missile – these are components made in other countries. One hundred and sixty-five strike units in one Russian night strike – all these Iskanders, Kalibr missiles and other means of killing – mean hundreds or even thousands of components from other countries. European countries, China, and even America.”

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025
Other Topics of Interest

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

He said that without these critical components, Russia would not be able to to destroy the lives of citizens of other nations.

Zelensky attempted to make the case to hold violators as being complicit in these attacks on civilians: “…It is critical that sanctions be truly strong and impossible to circumvent under any circumstances. There must be no ways left to supply Russia with critical components for its defense industry.

Advertisement

“Any violation of sanctions must be considered complicity in the war, and those who help destroy lives must be held accountable.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Zelensky
Russian Bomb Flattens Kursk Nursing Home Killing Own Citizens Zelensky
Russian Bomb Flattens Kursk Nursing Home Killing Own Citizens
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine Blocks More Than 4,500 Illegal Online Casinos in 2024 Zelensky
Ukraine Blocks More Than 4,500 Illegal Online Casinos in 2024
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 30
‘We Need to Support People Now’ – Zelensky Reacts to Trump’s Aid Freeze, Looks to Europe for Help Zelensky
‘We Need to Support People Now’ – Zelensky Reacts to Trump’s Aid Freeze, Looks to Europe for Help
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 30
Zelensky: Trump’s ‘Just and Fair’ Rhetoric on Russia ‘Exactly What Putin Is Afraid Of’ War in Ukraine
Zelensky: Trump’s ‘Just and Fair’ Rhetoric on Russia ‘Exactly What Putin Is Afraid Of’
By Katie Livingstone
Jan. 29
Read Next
Zelensky: US, Russia, EU Must Sit at Negotiating Table with Ukraine to End War War in Ukraine
Zelensky: US, Russia, EU Must Sit at Negotiating Table with Ukraine to End War
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Both Ukraine and Russia Must ‘Give a Little’: Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg Ukraine
Both Ukraine and Russia Must ‘Give a Little’: Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg
By AFP
3h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 2 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime War in Ukraine
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime
By Bohdan Nahaylo
15h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous One Killed in Blast at Rivne Military Recruiting Center
Next » ‘Stop Dehumanizing Ukrainian Soldiers’ – Russian Human Rights Commissioner