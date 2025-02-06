- January 2025 was likely the second most costly month of the war for Russia with a total of 48,240 casualties (killed and wounded) reported by the Ukraine General Staff.48,670 Russian casualties were recorded in December2024, the most costly month of the war for Russia so far.
- Russia has likely sustained over 50,000 casualties in 2025 thus far, and over 837,000 casualties since invading Ukraine in February 2022.
- January 2025 also saw the second highest average daily Russian casualties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with an average daily loss rate of 1,556, according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting. This represents no significant change from December 2024’s total of 1,570, the highest average daily Russian casualty rate of the conflict thus far.
- Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in February 2025, reflecting the high tempo of Russian operations and offensives.
