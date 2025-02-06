Ukraine launched a drone strike on a Russian military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, early in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 6, targeting a site used for launching attacks on Ukrainian territory.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the airfield serves as a base for Russian Shahed drones and aircraft operating over Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Reports confirm explosions, fires, and damage, though the full extent is still to be assessed.

Footage shared by Ukrainian sources and officials, including Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, shows smoke rising from the area. Local residents also reported the attack, according to the Astra Telegram channel.

Maxim Bondarenko, head of the local municipal district, confirmed that air defense systems were activated but provided no further details.

The strike comes just a day after another drone attack on an oil refinery in the region, which also led to a fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have intercepted 28 drones overnight, including 13 over the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine and Russia have both targeted each others’ energy facilities and military infrastructure in almost nightly drone or missile attacks.

The strikes launched by Ukraine have escalated over recent months, with Kyiv saying they are aimed at interrupting Russian military logistics or denting oil revenues that Moscow uses to fund its war effort.

Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine's Donbas Resources
Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine's Donbas Resources

As Russian settlers replace the local inhabitants, the last remaining industrial resources in occupied Ukraine are being drained to fuel Russia's war machine against Ukraine.
