Tens of thousands of Slovaks returned to a central square in the capital on Friday for the second large protest in two weeks, opposing what they see as a policy shift by Prime Minister Robert Fico aimed at moving closer to Russia.

Protesters also gathered in dozens of other cities and towns across the central European nation. They called for Fico to resign with chants of “Resign, resign” and “Russian agent.”

Citing a company overseeing security at the rally, news website Dennik N estimated the crowd in Bratislava’s Freedom Square at between 42,000 and 45,000 people.

This was slightly below the demonstration two weeks ago that attracted an estimated 60,000 people to the capital and below the levels in 2018 when the murder of an investigative journalist sparked rallies that forced Fico’s resignation.

Tensions have built in recent weeks after Fico’s leftist-nationalist government attacked progressive opponents, accusing them of attempting to cause chaos and overthrow the government.