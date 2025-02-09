The Paris public prosecutors office announced today the opening of an investigation against the way algorithms on X function, following a notification by tech-savvy MP Eric Bothorel on 12 January.

The prosecutors suspect that X skewed its algorithms, which in turn is suspected to have biased the automated processing of data.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Judges and specialised assistants from the cybercrime division are reviewing Bothorel’s notification and carrying out the initial technical assessments, the prosecutor’s office told Euractiv.

Given the changes in X’s content recommendations and the potential amplification of certain content, Bothorel decided to flag these as compliance issues to the French judiciary, which has been prosecuting Telegram founder and tech billionaire Pavel Durov.

Advertisement

The French MP expressed concerns that X owner Elon Musk is influencing political and democratic processes, especially in Germany.

Moreover, Bothorel told Euractiv he decided to act “in light of the silence from European authorities.”

The Commission has been under heightened scrutiny for its lack of a swift reaction. The European Commission is currently investigating X for six different possible breaches of its EU’s content moderation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The French authority in charge of applying the DSA in France, the Arcom, was further notified by French MEP Aurore Lalucq (S&D) in January for an alleged manipulation of X algorithms by its owner Elon Musk.

Trump Says He’s Spoken with Putin About Ending Russia’s War in Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Says He’s Spoken with Putin About Ending Russia’s War in Ukraine

Trump says that he’s been in touch with Putin and that the Kremlin chief “does care” about the scale of the deaths on the battlefield, but did not reveal any details.

Arcom referred to the Irish authority, the DPC, as X established its EU headquarters in Ireland.

Separately, the Berlin court ruled today that X must provide researchers with data to monitor the German elections, following complaints from electoral monitoring organisations to which X had previously denied access, also a requirement of the DSA.

Multibillionaire, X owner and US government official Elon Musk is expected to come to Paris during the AI Summit happening on 10 and 11 February.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv

Euractiv is a European news website focused on EU policies. It was founded in 1999 by the French media publisher Christophe Leclercq. The website's headquarters and central editorial staff are located in Brussels, with offices in Paris and Berlin.

More on France
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000 Warplane – The Fighter Pilot Viewpoint War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000 Warplane – The Fighter Pilot Viewpoint
By Christopher Stewart
1d ago
First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets Arrives in Ukraine Ahead of Schedule BREAKING France
First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets Arrives in Ukraine Ahead of Schedule
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 6
Romanian Mercs Surrendered After Fighting for DR Congo France
Romanian Mercs Surrendered After Fighting for DR Congo
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31
Auschwitz: Zelensky, Macron Talk Guns, EU Membership War in Ukraine
Auschwitz: Zelensky, Macron Talk Guns, EU Membership
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 28
Read Next
How the ‘Grown-Ups’ in the White House Can Win World War IV EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
OPINION: How the ‘Grown-Ups’ in the White House Can Win World War IV
By Andrei Piontkovsky
2h ago
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles China
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Trump Says He’s Spoken with Putin About Ending Russia’s War in Ukraine Putin
Trump Says He’s Spoken with Putin About Ending Russia’s War in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Ukraine Claims Solution for Downing Russian KABs – NATO Should Take Note Zelensky
Ukraine Claims Solution for Downing Russian KABs – NATO Should Take Note
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
« Previous More Protests in Slovakia Against PM’s pro-Russian Shift
Next » British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 7 February 2025