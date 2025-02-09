Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russia may be providing drone and missile technology to North Korea in exchange for North Korean troops fighting in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russia continues to expand its military capabilities, indicating that the Kremlin has no immediate interest in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine.
  • The Russian command may be redeploying forces from the Kurakhove direction towards Toretsk in order to facilitate Russian offensive operations against Kostyantynivka in Spring or Summer 2025.
  • The Baltic States cut ties with the Soviet-era power grid that connected them to Belarus and Russia on February 8 as part of efforts to achieve full energy independence from Russia and further integrate their energy infrastructure with the European Union (EU).
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Lyman, and Toretsk.
  • The Kremlin continues efforts to incentivize Russian citizens to serve in the military.

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Olivia Gibson, Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.

See the original here.

