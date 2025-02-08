Russia said Ukrainian drones attacked four Russian regions in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 8, including an oil refinery. 

In a Telegram update, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it downed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight: 18 over the Rostov region, 11 over the Volgograd region, five over the Belgorod region and two more over Krasnodar Krai. 

Rostov region

In Russia’s Rostov region, Governor Yuriy Slyusar said drone debris damaged residential and administrative buildings. 

“In the Pervomaysky district of Rostov […] 68 residents were evacuated from one multi-story building. Cars parked near the house were also damaged. Their number is being specified. Emergency services are working at the scene.

“In the Chertkovsky district, administrative and household buildings of the enterprise were damaged. Six workers were evacuated. Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident,” Slyusar said in a Saturday morning Telegram update

He later said a gas pipe was damaged, which was temporarily covered with plastic films until it could be repaired in the daytime. 

Volgograd region

In the Volgograd region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said air defenses downed drones targeting an oil refinery in the Kumylzhensky District. 

“The regional fire service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly arrived at the scene; no fire broke out as a result of the falling debris. There was no damage to residential buildings or casualties,” he was quoted as saying by the Volgograd Region Administration

Krasnodar Krai

In the Krasnodar Krai, Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said drone debris caused “roof damages and broken windows in five houses” but without casualties. 

Belgorod region

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said around two dozen drones were launched at his region overnight, of which a dozen or so were either downed or suppressed, presumably via electronic warfare (EW) systems. 

Except for some localized power outages and a car and fence of a local house, Gladkov said the rest of the attacks caused no damage or casualties before adding later that a man was injured, and two cars were damaged when the drones struck the region’s Valuysky District. 

“As a result of the attack on the village of Nechayevka, a power line was damaged – there is temporarily no power supply in the villages of Nechayevka, Bochkovka, Rovenek and Yasnye Zori [...] In the village of Dvuluchnoye, as a result of an [first-person view] FPV drone attack, a car and a fence of a private home were damaged,” Gladkov’s Saturday morning Telegram update says. 

