The European Commission will describe continued support for Ukraine as its “foremost priority” in its work programme for 2025, according to a near-final draft seen by Euractiv.

The latest draft, seen on Monday by Euractiv, indicates little change to the legislative programme outlined in last week’s leaked draft.

But the explanatory communication that accompanies the list of new laws suggests that amid their much-vaunted focus on global competitiveness and cutting red tape, the Commission will also double down on its support for Ukraine.

“Our foremost priority will be to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and to work for its freedom in the face of Russia’s war of aggression,” the text states.

The document also reiterates the Commission’s support for Ukraine’s eventual EU membership.

Elsewhere, “enhancing Europe’s competitiveness” remains “a top priority”, the draft says.

A series of “Omnibus packages”, which aim to cut regulations in a range of areas, will “facilitate sustainability reporting” and propose a new definition of “mid-cap”, or middle-sized company, that will reduce businesses’ reporting requirements. The first package is set to be released later this month.

The document also underscores the Commission’s commitment to making the EU’s regular seven-year budget “simpler” – including its flagship Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), which accounts for roughly a third of the €1.2 trillion budget.

The budget “will be better aligned with EU priorities and objectives, targeted to where EU action is most needed in a flexible way,” the document states.

The communication also includes details of new plans for migration policy, with the announcement of the first-ever five-year European Migration and Asylum Strategy, establishing a forward-looking framework that builds on national policies.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her 2025 programme to MEPs on Wednesday morning – having orignally been on the agenda for Tuesday’s European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.