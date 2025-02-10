The European Commission will describe continued support for Ukraine as its “foremost priority” in its work programme for 2025, according to a near-final draft seen by Euractiv.  

The latest draft, seen on Monday by Euractiv, indicates little change to the legislative programme outlined in last week’s leaked draft.  

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But the explanatory communication that accompanies the list of new laws suggests that amid their much-vaunted focus on global competitiveness and cutting red tape, the Commission will also double down on its support for Ukraine.  

“Our foremost priority will be to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and to work for its freedom in the face of Russia’s war of aggression,” the text states.  

Advertisement

The document also reiterates the Commission’s support for Ukraine’s eventual EU membership.  

Elsewhere, “enhancing Europe’s competitiveness” remains “a top priority”, the draft says.  

A series of “Omnibus packages”, which aim to cut regulations in a range of areas, will “facilitate sustainability reporting” and propose a new definition of “mid-cap”, or middle-sized company, that will reduce businesses’ reporting requirements. The first package is set to be released later this month.  

The document also underscores the Commission’s commitment to making the EU’s regular seven-year budget “simpler” – including its flagship Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), which accounts for roughly a third of the €1.2 trillion budget.    

Russian Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Hit in Overnight Drone Strikes
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Hit in Overnight Drone Strikes

Ukraine and Russia have targeted each other’s energy facilities and military infrastructure in almost nightly drone or missile attacks.

The budget “will be better aligned with EU priorities and objectives, targeted to where EU action is most needed in a flexible way,” the document states.  

The communication also includes details of new plans for migration policy, with the announcement of the first-ever five-year European Migration and Asylum Strategy, establishing a forward-looking framework that builds on national policies.  

Advertisement

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her 2025 programme to MEPs on Wednesday morning – having orignally been on the agenda for Tuesday’s European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.  

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv

Euractiv is a European news website focused on EU policies. It was founded in 1999 by the French media publisher Christophe Leclercq. The website's headquarters and central editorial staff are located in Brussels, with offices in Paris and Berlin.

More on EU
European Elections in 2025 – Implications for the EU and Ukraine Europe
OPINION: European Elections in 2025 – Implications for the EU and Ukraine
By Mark Temnycky
10h ago
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 1 EXCLUSIVE NATO
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 1
By Michał Kujawski
Feb. 7
Urgent: Strengthen European Defense Capabilities Now! EXCLUSIVE NATO
OPINION: Urgent: Strengthen European Defense Capabilities Now!
By Hans Petter Midttun
Feb. 6
Eurotopics: How to Create a Stronger EU? EU
Eurotopics: How to Create a Stronger EU?
By Eurotopics
Feb. 5
Read Next
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Thousands Still in Russian Captivity, Families of POWs Say They Won’t Give Up
By Sergii Kostezh
22m ago
US Army Takes Ukraine Drone Warfare Notes in Bavaria War in Ukraine
US Army Takes Ukraine Drone Warfare Notes in Bavaria
By AFP
6h ago
Russian Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Hit in Overnight Drone Strikes War in Ukraine
Russian Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Hit in Overnight Drone Strikes
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Top Trump Officials Head to Europe For Security Talks Europe
Top Trump Officials Head to Europe For Security Talks
By AFP
10h ago
« Previous ‘Radical Left Crazy People’ - Elon Musk Calls for Closure of Radio Liberty and Voice of America
Next » Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow