Elon Musk, head of the newly formed Department of State Efficiency (DOGE), has called for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America, both funded by the US government. Musk was responding to a statement from Donald Trump's former special envoy, Richard Grenell, who criticized taxpayer funding for media outlets employing "far-left activists." Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Musk agreed, saying, “Yes, shut them down....Nobody listens to them anymore. It’s just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1B/year of US taxpayer money.” Voice of America, was established in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda, initially broadcasting in German before expanding to English, French, and Italian. By the end of World War II, it aired in 50 languages, with its first Russian-language program launching in 1947. Radio Liberty began broadcasting from West Germany in 1950, with a Russian-language edition introduced in 1953. In 2017, Russia designated both Voice of America and Radio Liberty as “foreign agents,” making them the first media outlets to receive this classification. Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Drone Production Tops 2.5 Million a Year, Aircraft Numbers on Track to Grow The deadliest weapon in the Ukrainian military is manufactured domestically 96.3% of the time – and it’s almost always a cheap quadcopter toting an explosive. DOGE, led by Musk, was established after Donald Trump took office to improve government “efficiency.” The department quickly gained access to government payment systems and played a role in restructuring the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which distributes US humanitarian aid globally. In January, Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of foreign aid, during which USAID’s activities would be audited. Then, on Friday, Feb. 7, he called for the agency’s closure. Advertisement

