In the temporarily occupied Crimea, near Kerch, the Russian forces are relocating important military equipment in an attempt to hide it from the Armed Forces Ukraine.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter, according to Ukrinform.

“The invaders are relocating an S-300/S-400 missile launcher and a 91N6E radar station in the Kerch area,” the report states.

It is noted that the Russian troops are regularly changing the positions of their equipment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that guerrillas had documented the movement of a Russian military convoy near Dzhankoy.