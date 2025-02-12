In the temporarily occupied Crimea, near Kerch, the Russian forces are relocating important military equipment in an attempt to hide it from the Armed Forces Ukraine.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter, according to Ukrinform.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The invaders are relocating an S-300/S-400 missile launcher and a 91N6E radar station in the Kerch area,” the report states.

It is noted that the Russian troops are regularly changing the positions of their equipment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that guerrillas had documented the movement of a Russian military convoy near Dzhankoy.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
More on Russian Armed Forces
Strike on Kyiv Shows Putin ‘Not Preparing for Peace,’ Zelensky Says War in Ukraine
Strike on Kyiv Shows Putin ‘Not Preparing for Peace,’ Zelensky Says
By AFP
4h ago
Russia Installs Anti-Drone Nets to Shield Supply Routes in Donetsk Drones
Russia Installs Anti-Drone Nets to Shield Supply Routes in Donetsk
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russia’s Army Runs on Donkeys - Literally – Kremlin Says It’s ‘Normal’ Donetsk
Russia’s Army Runs on Donkeys - Literally – Kremlin Says It’s ‘Normal’
By Julia Struck
2d ago
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles China
Russian Drone Operators Received Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 9
Read Next
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency Zelensky
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency
By Kyiv Post
58m ago
Territory Swaps, Mineral Reserves, European Peacekeepers: Key Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview War in Ukraine
Territory Swaps, Mineral Reserves, European Peacekeepers: Key Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukraine Launches Counterattacks in Kursk, Pokrovsk Sectors Kremlin
Ukraine Launches Counterattacks in Kursk, Pokrovsk Sectors
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Russia Rules Out Territorial Exchange - Vows to Expel Kyiv’s Forces from Kursk Zelensky
Russia Rules Out Territorial Exchange - Vows to Expel Kyiv’s Forces from Kursk
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 11, 2025
Next » Trump Sees Russia Prisoner Release as ‘Start of a Relationship’ to End Ukraine War