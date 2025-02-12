More than 100 residents of Russia’s Kursk region, including some who were injured, have been evacuated to Sumy, a Ukrainian city bordering Russia’s Kursk region, following a deadly strike on a nursing home in Sudzha, The Washington Post reports.

Journalists from The Washington Post say they have spoken with over 40 evacuees now staying in a hospital and shelter in Sumy. Many of them are elderly.

The same number was provided by the Kursk activist Lyubov Prilutskaya in the interview with the Russian “Agency” media. She said that around 110 evacuees are currently based in Sumy, many of whom had been housed in the Sudzha nurcing home. A few others fled from the nearby village of Kazachya Loknya, which is under Ukrainian control.

She added that relatives in Russia hope the evacuees “will be able to return home via Belarus,’ but their fate depends on efforts by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, Prilutskaya said.

The Feb. 1 attack on the Sudzha nursing home remains disputed. Kyiv said Russian aircraft dropped an aerial bomb on the site, while Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed Ukrainian missiles fired from Sumy.

Kursk activist Vladimir Sinelnikov, cited by Astra Telegram channel on Feb. 1, said that Russian aerospace forces dropped an aircraft bomb on a former boarding school in the Kursk town of Sudzha that was being used to house elderly and bedridden Russian residents of the town.

He said the building was virtually destroyed and more than 90 residents, who it had not been possible to evacuate after Ukraine’s August incursion, were trapped under the rubble.

Shortly afterward the press officer of the Ukrainian Ground Forces commander in Kursk, Alexey Dmytrashkivskyi confirmed the attack and issued a statement on Facebook that said:

“Today [Feb.1] at 17:54 Kyiv time, Russian Armed Forces finally struck the boarding school in the city of Sudzha. 95 people were under the rubble. Moans and screams of people can be heard from under the rubble. Let me remind you that most of them are elderly and bedridden.”

Russia has not given a toll for the strike but accused Kyiv of targeting the school in a “crime that has no forgiveness and no statute of limitations.”