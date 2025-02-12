[Originally published Feb. 12, 19:52 Kyiv time. Later updated at 22:55 with Zelensky’s comments.]

US President Donald Trump said he had a “lengthy and highly productive” call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in which they agreed to “immediately” start negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump said on Truth Social that both leaders had extended invitations of “visiting each other’s nations,” while the US leader said he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “right now” to inform him about the call.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive to attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

Advertisement

Zelensky confirmed shortly after Trump’s announcement that the call with Putin did take place, adding in an X post shared about two hours later that he had his own “long and detailed” call with Trump following the Kremlin chat.

Other Topics of Interest Over 100 Kursk Residents Fled to Ukraine After Nursing Home Attack Journalists from The Washington Post say they have spoken with over 40 evacuees now staying in a hospital and shelter in Sumy. Many of them are elderly.

“We discussed many aspects—diplomatic, military, and economic—and President Trump informed me about what Putin told him,” Zelensky wrote.

In an extraordinary thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow, the Kremlin separately said the call lasted one and a half hours and that Putin and Trump had agreed that the “time has come to work together.”

Putin also told Trump that a “long-term settlement” of the Ukraine conflict sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion of its pro-Western neighbor was possible, and invited the US president to Moscow, the Kremlin said.

Advertisement

“President Putin... agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be reached through peace negotiations,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his readout of the call, which he said lasted almost one-and-a-half hours.

“President Trump spoke in favor of stopping hostilities as soon as possible and solving the problem by peaceful means.”

Putin stressed any settlement would need to “address the root causes of the conflict,” Peskov said, without elaborating.