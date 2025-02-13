NATO chief Mark Rutte said Ukraine must be involved in peace talks and any final deal needs to be “enduring”, after US President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to launch negotiations.

“Of course, this is crucial -- (when) we talk about Ukraine, that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” Rutte told journalists ahead of a meeting of alliance defence ministers.

