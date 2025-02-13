NATO chief Mark Rutte said Ukraine must be involved in peace talks and any final deal needs to be “enduring”, after US President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to launch negotiations.

“Of course, this is crucial -- (when) we talk about Ukraine, that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine,” Rutte told journalists ahead of a meeting of alliance defence ministers.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The news will be updated

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on NATO
Russia Gearing Up for Full-Scale War Against NATO, Denmark Says NATO
Russia Gearing Up for Full-Scale War Against NATO, Denmark Says
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
‘We Will Be a NATO Country’– Defense Minister Stands Firm on Alliance Membership NATO
‘We Will Be a NATO Country’– Defense Minister Stands Firm on Alliance Membership
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Finland’s 280,000-Strong Reserve Ready to Quickly Mobilize if Russia Attacks EXCLUSIVE NATO
Finland’s 280,000-Strong Reserve Ready to Quickly Mobilize if Russia Attacks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
21h ago
Hegseth Comes to Europe Ukraine
OPINION: Hegseth Comes to Europe
By Timothy Ash
21h ago
Read Next
Trump Says Peace Talk Calls with Putin and Zelensky Were ‘Great’, Russia Lauds Diplomatic Developments War in Ukraine
Trump Says Peace Talk Calls with Putin and Zelensky Were ‘Great’, Russia Lauds Diplomatic Developments
By Leo Chiu
47m ago
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm US
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal War in Ukraine
US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal
By Kateryna Mykhailova
2h ago
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, and Medvedchuk Zelensky
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, and Medvedchuk
By Julia Struck
3h ago
« Previous Ex-President Poroshenko Hit with Sanctions, Blames Zelensky for ‘Unconstitutional’ Move
Next » ‘Revolut’ Seeks License From Central Bank While Staying Global for Ukrainians