The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on former President and current lawmaker Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, during a meeting on Feb. 12, Forbes Ukraine reports, citing two informed sources.

Poroshenko later confirmed the sanctions in a video statement, calling the decision “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated.” He claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky was behind the move.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Today, Zelensky dealt a colossal blow to national unity, which our team has steadfastly upheld since February 2022,” Poroshenko said.

According to Forbes Ukraine, one source suggested the sanctions may be linked to allegations of treason.

In his evening address, Zelensky confirmed that the Defense Council  had made a decision, set to be published on Feb. 13, but did not disclose details.

Advertisement

“The billions earned by effectively selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and redirected to protect Ukraine and its people,” the president stated.

Poroshenko has faced multiple legal challenges since Zelensky’s 2019 election victory. On Dec. 21, 2021, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) charged him with treason, accusing him of working with former pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk to disrupt coal imports from South Africa in favor of supplies from Russian-occupied Donbas.

US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal
Other Topics of Interest

US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal

The US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent presented a deal on rare earth elements and discussed the state of Ukraine’s economy during his visit to Kyiv on Feb. 12, 2024.

Since then, more than 20 criminal cases have been opened against Poroshenko. His shares in 19 enterprises were seized, and companies linked to him received multimillion-dollar fines from Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee.

Meanwhile, a petition calling for sanctions against Poroshenko has been registered on the president’s website. The petition, citing “significant harm” to Ukraine’s national interests, has gathered 17,503 signatures out of the 25,000 required for official consideration.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Poroshenko
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime War in Ukraine
Zelensky’s Main Rival Blasts Idea of Elections During Wartime
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Feb. 2
Detained SBU Officer Roman Chervinsky Granted Bail After More Than a Year Wagner
Detained SBU Officer Roman Chervinsky Granted Bail After More Than a Year
By Kyiv Post
Jul. 16, 2024
Ukraine Deploys New EW Systems Capable of Suppressing Russian Drones Up to 20km Drones
Ukraine Deploys New EW Systems Capable of Suppressing Russian Drones Up to 20km
By Leo Chiu
Apr. 8, 2024
EU to Present Framework for Talks on Ukraine's Accession by March 12 Ukraine
EU to Present Framework for Talks on Ukraine's Accession by March 12
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 4, 2024
Read Next
Trump Says Peace Talk Calls with Putin and Zelensky Were ‘Great’, Russia Lauds Diplomatic Developments War in Ukraine
Trump Says Peace Talk Calls with Putin and Zelensky Were ‘Great’, Russia Lauds Diplomatic Developments
By Leo Chiu
44m ago
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm US
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal War in Ukraine
US Secretary of the Treasury Arrives in Kyiv and Presents Rare Earth Elements Deal
By Kateryna Mykhailova
2h ago
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, and Medvedchuk Zelensky
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, and Medvedchuk
By Julia Struck
3h ago
« Previous Russia Gearing Up for Full-Scale War Against NATO, Denmark Says
Next » Ukraine Must Be ‘Closely Involved’ in Any Peace Talks: NATO Chief