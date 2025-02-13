The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on former President and current lawmaker Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, during a meeting on Feb. 12, Forbes Ukraine reports, citing two informed sources.

Poroshenko later confirmed the sanctions in a video statement, calling the decision “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated.” He claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky was behind the move.

“Today, Zelensky dealt a colossal blow to national unity, which our team has steadfastly upheld since February 2022,” Poroshenko said.

According to Forbes Ukraine, one source suggested the sanctions may be linked to allegations of treason.

In his evening address, Zelensky confirmed that the Defense Council had made a decision, set to be published on Feb. 13, but did not disclose details.

“The billions earned by effectively selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and redirected to protect Ukraine and its people,” the president stated.

Poroshenko has faced multiple legal challenges since Zelensky’s 2019 election victory. On Dec. 21, 2021, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) charged him with treason, accusing him of working with former pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk to disrupt coal imports from South Africa in favor of supplies from Russian-occupied Donbas.

Since then, more than 20 criminal cases have been opened against Poroshenko. His shares in 19 enterprises were seized, and companies linked to him received multimillion-dollar fines from Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee.

Meanwhile, a petition calling for sanctions against Poroshenko has been registered on the president’s website. The petition, citing “significant harm” to Ukraine’s national interests, has gathered 17,503 signatures out of the 25,000 required for official consideration.