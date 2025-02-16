US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Kyiv Keith Kellogg told a fringe event at the Munich Security Conference that European countries, aside from Russia and Ukraine, will most likely be consulted but ultimately excluded from talks.

The bombshell comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier told delegates that Europe now needed its own army, as it may not be able to depend on Washington for support.

Trump’s officials have, in the meantime, sent a questionnaire to European governments asking them what they would be willing to contribute in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine when the conflict ends.

Kellogg: No place for Europe

This year’s security conference has underlined just how much the return of Trump to the White House is reshaping long-term international alliances.

European leaders reacted with shock to American Vice-President JD Vance’s speech on Friday, which questioned EU countries’ democratic credentials.

With the Trump camp’s regular call for Europe to take more financial responsibility for its defense also ringing in politicians’ ears, Kellogg’s comments could drive home the sense that continental powers are being marginalized by Washington.

Asked whether Europe would be included in talks with the U.S., Russian and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg told policymakers that he belonged to “the school of realism, and that is not going to happen.”

He added: “It may be like chalk on the blackboard, it may grate a little bit, but I am telling you something that is really quite honest.

“To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up [defense] spending,” Kellogg said, quoted by the Guardian.

He added that previous peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had failed because too many parties were involved.

The critical issues in the upcoming talks would include determining how Ukraine would maintain its sovereignty and how to ensure that the war does not recommence after a ceasefire, Kellogg said, adding that it was also important to decide how any breaches of a peace deal would be handled.

Zelensky: European army is needed

In an impassioned speech on Saturday, Zelensky said that Vance’s address the previous day had made it clear that the relationship between Europe and the U.S. was changing.

“Let’s be honest - now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

He said a European army - which would include Ukraine - was necessary so that the continent’s “future depends only on Europeans - and decisions about Europeans are made in Europe.

“Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know. For the answer to be yes, Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.”

While most European states currently collaborate on defense through NATO structures, Trump’s rhetoric towards the continent has led to leaders emphasizing the need for more coordination and investment on a European basis.

However, the possibility of a pan-European army is controversial in some quarters.

In January, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said that the continent did not need a united army, but rather “27 European armies that are capable and can effectively work together to deter our rivals and defend Europe.”

Questionnaire asks for troop numbers

Trump administration officials have made clear in recent days that they expect European allies in NATO to take primary responsibility for their own defense but insisted that they remained committed to the transatlantic military alliance, Reuters reported.

European governments have this week received a questionnaire from Washington, asking what they would be willing to do to keep the peace in Ukraine after a ceasefire. It includes six questions in all, and asks for an indication of possible future troop contribution to a peacekeeping force, sources told Reuters

“The Americans have provided Europeans with the questionnaire on what would be possible,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

“This will force Europeans to think, then it’s up to the Europeans to decide whether they actually answer the questionnaire, or whether they answer it together.”

